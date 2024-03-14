Iman Vellani Reveals if She'd Ever Voice Ms. Marvel in a Video Game (Exclusive)

Over the last few years, Iman Vellani has embraced the role of Kamala Khan, not only playing the character in live-action projects like Ms. Marvel and The Marvels, but also voicing her in animated shows like Marvel Zombies on Disney+; last year, Vellani even began writing the character in comics published by Marvel. While the actress has shown interest in all aspects of the character, Vellani hasn't crossed over into the world of video games just yet, but it's not something she's opposed to. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Vellani noted that she's basically up for anything when it comes to Ms. Marvel.

"I would never say no," said Vellani. "No. Any opportunity to play Ms. Marvel or project myself into her in any version, comic book movie, otherwise, I'll be happy to."

It remains to be seen whether Vellani will ever get that opportunity. While there are several Marvel video games currently in production, none of them have Ms. Marvel playing a key role. Given the character's popularity, it seems likely she'll pop up again, whether it be in a fourth Ultimate Alliance game, another LEGO Marvel title, or perhaps in PlayStation's Wolverine game since she's now considered a Marvel mutant. When Ms. Marvel does appear in another game, it's possible fans could end up hearing a familiar voice!

Iman Vellani on Marvel Video Games

Kamala Khan has only been a part of the Marvel Universe for about a decade now, but the character has already appeared in several video games. Titles like LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 feature Kamala as a playable character, and she also played a major role in the 2020 video game Marvel's Avengers. Marvel's Avengers is the biggest game to feature Kamala Khan thus far, putting her on the team prominently alongside heroes like Captain America and Iron Man. While Vellani isn't much of a gamer herself, she does admit to playing a bit of Marvel's Avengers. Vellani says she picked up a copy of the video game ahead of her casting announcement and spent a little time as her character.

"Listen, my brother has his [PlayStation] and everything, and I literally just bought the Avengers game when it came out, and that was before my casting got announced. So I went to the, what was it? We have a Best Buy. That's the store. Went to Best Buy, got the game, and I was posing with it and no one knew who I was or why this girl was posing in the middle of a Best Buy. But yeah, I played it. Then I got really bored of the moves, but I played myself. That was pretty cool," said Vellani.

Would you like to see Vellani voice Ms. Marvel in a video game? Where would you like to see the character appear next? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!