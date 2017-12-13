Fortnite Holiday Event Now Live, Full Patch Notes Here

It’s the holiday season – time to kick butt and pwn noobs, all with a Santa hat and that equipped holiday cheer. The latest Fortnite update is now live and comes with it a few hero and weapon changes, as well as the anticipated holiday event! For the popular online shooter, here’s what you have to look forward to with the latest patch:
Highlights
- Season 2 of Battle Royale begins Dec. 14!
- Season store is replaced with the Season 2 Battle Pass.
- Get in the Holday Spirit!
- The update includes the limited-time Snowball Grenade Launcher, a festive Battle Bus, and other gifts waiting for you around the island.
- Express Yourself!
- Emotes and emoticons can be earned as rewards via the Battle Pass or can be purchased in the Shop.
- Equip up to 6 and trigger them in game with B (keyboard) or Down on the D-Pad (controller).
Gameplay
- Compete in solos or with friends to complete the two new Daily Quests.
- Top 50 Solo
- Top 12 Squad
- Updated a few Daily Quests:
- “Search Chests” changed from 5 to 7
- “Search Ammo Boxes” changed from 10 to 7
- “Pistol Eliminations” changed from 3 to 2
- Anyone already on these quests with have their progress reset.
- Added support for 21:9 displays and any other ultrawide resolutions.
- Added animations for sliding down cliff sides.
- Added animations to turn head to reticle while sprinting diagonally.
- The “Combat Pro” controller configuration will now be the default configuration for new players.
- No change has been made to existing users.
- Soccer and Basketballs now have smoother movement. How long can you keep the ball in play?
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused actual damage dealt to not match up with damage numbers on screen.
- Floating damage numbers would sometimes be one digit higher than the actual damage dealt due to rounding issues.
- Chests no longer appear unopened at a distance when they have already been looted.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from picking up items that overlapped looted chests and ammo crates.
- Build mode blueprints are now hidden after using a Launch Pad and while DBNO.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from taking fall damage if they had 1HP remaining.
- Fixed a broken animation that occurred while switching between certain equipped items.
- Fixed the Renegade Raider outfit’s head so it doesn’t clip through the helmet anymore.
- Character models now animate properly when rotating in place.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to “search” items like bushes and furniture, causing them to wiggle and play an audio cue.
- These types of items are now only searchable in the Save the World co-op mode.
- Reduced aim assist prioritizing DBNO players.
Weapons
- When throwing grenades, a short trajectory will now be visible that previews the arc the grenade will follow.
- Renamed some weapons for consistency.
- “Assault Rifle (Scope)” is now “Assault Rifle with Scope”.
- “Assault Rifle (Burst)” is now “Burst Assault Rifle”.
- “Submachine Gun (Suppressor)” is now “Suppressed Submachine Gun”.
- Legendary assault rifle drop rate decreased by 25% in floor loot and chests. Drop rate from Supply Drops will be unchanged.
- Reduced pump shotgun shot queueing time.
- Reduced from 0.4 to 0.2 seconds. (It is now the same as all other weapons.)
- This will reduce the chance that players will misfire the weapon.
- Updated the icon for the standard grenade.
Bug Fixes
- Removed controller aim assist slow while scoped.
- This will make it easier to use sniper rifles with a controller.
- Pump Shotgun now correctly queues shots the same as all other weapons, reducing chances of an accidental extra shot being fired.
- Sniper rifle projectiles no longer pass through other players under non-ideal network conditions.
- Hit impacts from a sniper rifle play on the correct location of the enemy player now.
- Fixed an issue that allowed bullets to pass through player built pyramid structures.
- Fixed issue causing smoke beams to not play when weapons were fired.
UI
- Improved the game mode selection flow and UI.
- This should make it much easier to select a game mode with a controller.
- When opening your inventory, the mouse cursor will now always appear in the center of the screen on PC and Mac.
- The Code of Conduct is now displayed directly in the game UI, rather than opening an external page.
- The Inspect button for Battle Royale Daily Challenges has been moved to the bottom bar.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing the “Push to Talk” binding from being removed when selecting the “Reset to Default” button in the Save the World settings.
- Using the “Report Player” option in Duo or Squad will now auto-fill with the name of the player that eliminated you instead of your teammates name.
- Fixed some missing localized text in various languages.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “Daily Challenges” scroll bar from working with a controller.
- Improved visibility of the number of players remaining on each team in 50v50 mode.
- Fixed an issue that caused some options in the settings menu to disappear when the player was eliminated while the setting menu was open.
- Fixed an issue that caused player’s health and shield bars to appear empty on the victory screen.
Audio
- Improved the audio cue that plays when hitting the generators found in the world.
- Previously, it was playing similar audio to the ceiling/wall traps.
Bug Fixes
- Clap audio is now adjusted by the SFX slider in the audio settings.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to hear bullet whiz-by audio that was not heard by the person they were spectating.
- Dance emote music no longer continues to play for others when the dance is cancelled.
Performance
- Various optimizations to interactive objects such as doors to improve overall frame rate.
- Minor frame rate improvements by optimizing weapons.
- Eliminated many hitches which could happen the first time you encountered a player’s skin or weapon in a match.
- Fixed an issue with particles that caused hitching as the time of day changes.
- Improved server performance by optimizing how physics is updated.
- Fixed performance issues with ladybug ambient particles in the world.
- Fixed an issue with the storm safe zones that could cause poor server performance.
- Greatly reduced CPU usage of in-game party and chat systems.
- Fixed an issue with the memory allocator on XB1 and PC which caused degraded CPU performance
- Improved CPU rendering performance on Xbox One and PS4
- Xbox One X scalability tweaks to improve CPU performance under heavy load
Match Stats
- “View Match Results” is now bound to V by default.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing the total XP earned on the Match Stats screen to be inaccurate.
- Traps now add to the “assists” and “damage dealt” stats.
- Fixed an issue that incorrectly gave an assist credit to a player for simply hitting another player with a pickaxe before being eliminated.
- “Total Headshots” is now equal to the number of headshots achieved instead of the amount of headshot damage that the player dealt.
- Fixed an issue that caused the “Damage Taken” stat to be less than 100 after being eliminated.
- Shots fired during the warm-up zone no longer affect the player’s “Accuracy” stat.
- Fixed an issue that incorrectly awarded the “First Kill” XP bonus to every player that got an elimination during the match.
- Projectile weapons will now add to the “Accuracy”, “Hits”, and “Critical Hits” stats.
Social
- Added the ability to invite players to your party through Discord on PC.
- Added full voice chat support to Mac.
- Enabled Twitch login support for Battle Royale.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing players from connecting to the “Friends Only” leaderboards.
- Fixed a crash related to the voice chat feature
HOLIDAY EVENT:
The Fortnite Guide to Holiday Survival is here!
- Holiday Survival Event
- Help Ray bring the holiday spirit to everyone in the husk-ridden world in this new event questline.
- Earn an avalanche of Snowflake Tickets by participating in the event.
- Players will receive Mission Alert updates for the duration of the holiday event!
- Holiday Survival Llamas are available for purchase (1000 Snowflake Tickets.)
- Be on the lookout for secret holiday-themed activities!
- With the end of the Mutant Storms event, every 1,000 unspent Storm Tickets will be converted to a storm llama that will be available in their loot tab. All other unspent tickets will be lost after this event is over.
- Mini-Boss
- These are super-tough versions of the Husk, Husky, and Smasher that have up to four randomized gameplay modifiers attached.
- Mini-Bosses can appear in many different mission types, indicated by new Mini-Boss Mission Alerts that appear on the theater map.
- These new Mission Alerts reward event tickets and up to 10 can be completed each day.
- Note that while Mutant Storms are also present on the map to provide evolution materials, these do not reward event tickets.
- Mini-Bosses will also appear in the updated Survival mode, detailed below.
- There is a new repeatable quest that gives Seasonal Gold each time you manage to take out a Mini-Boss in a successful mission.
- Look for this feature to expand in the future!
- Survive the Storm
- We have listened to player feedback and present to you the improved Survive the Storm mode:
- New Winter survival map, with festive trees, snow and a mountain vista.
- Players now have the ability to skip the day by voting.
- There are now two versions of Survival: 3-day and 7-day.
- No voting to extend, just show up prepared to fight!
- New generators
- Vindertech upgraded the traditional generators. They are more resilient but cannot be fixed in the field.
- Generator placement spots differ from game to game.
- New enemies
- Expect a Mini-Boss to drop in the fight on days 3 and 7.
- Adjusted and rebalanced difficulty, resourcing and rewards.
- 3-day and 7-day Survival Mission Alerts award Snowflake Tickets (scaled by difficulty.)
- 3-day Survival Mission Alerts
- Every day, the first three missions grant bonus loot.
- 7-day Survival Mission Alerts
- Every day your first mission win grants bonus loot.
- Snowflake Tickets can continue to be earned during Survival Mode after the Mission Alert quota has been reached but at a much smaller rate.
- Grab yourself a stocking stuffer! Holiday Survival Banners can be earned by completing Survive the Storm event quests.
Holiday Heroes
- Four new hero builds are in town for the holiday event.
- Sarah Claus: Alchemist – Gradually regenerates health through melee combat while wearing down enemies with corrosion.
- Blitzen BASE Kyle: Warden – Heals himself during melee combat, has Hardware weapon boosts, and has a BASE that regenerates the health of allies who stand inside it.
- Snow Stalker Jonesy: Demolisher – Specializes in fighting crowds of enemies with explosive shells and grenades that regenerate more quickly in combat.
- Fragment Flurry Jess: Reclaimer – Fragment specialist with an energy beam equipped TEDDY who can charge their abilities by defeating enemies in combat.
- In addition to finding these heroes in Holiday Survival Llamas:
- Legendary Sarah Claus is available in the Event Store.
- Epic Jonesy, Epic Jess, and Legendary Kyle are available via quests.
Wintery Weapons
- Ralphie’s Revenge – A low-damage sniper rifle with a MASSIVE headshot multiplier. Remember to wear eye protection!
- Available in the Event Store.
- Frostbite – A wintery sniper rifle that deals Water damage and gets a damage bonus after headshot streaks.
- Earned by completing Survival mission quests.
- Snowball Launcher – Fires snowballs that damage and snare groups of enemies.
- Winter storyline quest reward.
- In addition to that, we’re also introducing the Vacuum Tube Weapon Set!
- These electrified weapons use energy cell ammo and deal Nature damage.
- Sniper Rifle – Fires a long-range high-damage continuous beam of lightning.
- Auto Pistol – A shorter-range lightning beam pistol.
- Revolver – Fires powerful zaps of lightning that damage and stun foes.
- Assault Rifle – A semi-auto rifle with a good amount of impact that stuns enemies.
- Shotgun – Discharges 3 quick short-range bursts of lightning.
- Axe, Sword, and Spear – Heavy electrified melee weapons that stun enemies rather than knocking them back.
- Ball Lightning Launcher – Fires 3 balls of lightning that damage and stun enemies in a large radius.
- All of these weapons are available in the Holiday Survival Llama.
- Hero Rarity Upgrades
- Hero upgrading allows you to upgrade your Hero cards to higher rarities!
- Players may notice an outfit change when upgrading Hero rarities.
- A new type of resource called “Flux” is used to upgrade the rarity of heroes. It can be purchased from the Event Store.
Event Store
All-new store with items available to purchase using in-game currency! This store has two sections:
- The Event section has items available for the current major event!
- The Weekly section has new items to check out every week.
- These items can be purchased with new currencies: Seasonal Gold and Daily Coins.
- Seasonal Gold can be earned by playing any mission. Drop rate scales with difficulty.
- Daily Coins are earned by completing Daily Quests
GAMEPLAY
Access Your Backpack and Storage before loading into the world!
- Players can now view and interact with their Backpack and Storm Shield Storage via the Armory screen before entering the world!
- Use the Backpack screen to equip weapons and recycle world items.
- Use the Storage screen to transfer items between backpack and storage.
- No more guessing where those quest rewards landed – new item notifications will lead you to them.
- Crafting in the frontend backpack is coming soon!
- You can now complete up to four Mutant Storms per day for rewards.
- The Collection Book now offers rewards up to level 350.
- Removed the following mission daily quests from the daily rotation (if you are already on this mission you will still be able to complete it):
- A Little Van That Could.
- Gate Crasher.
- Data Retrieval.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the Save the World tutorial after playing a match of Battle Royale
HEROES
- Raider Nomad – A new shotgun focused soldier hero. Get to level 100 in the collection book to unlock him.
Outlander Fragments
- Outlanders now start with the ability to hold one Charge Fragment, down from two.
- However, both TEDDY and Shock Tower now increase this Fragment capacity by one.
- As a result Outlanders with one Fragment ability have the same capacity as before (two) while Outlanders with both TEDDY and Shock Tower can carry one extra (three).
Hero Rarity
- The 2-Star Hero Evolution nodes (located in the Tier 1 skill tree page) have been updated to also include Hero Upgrades for that class. For example:
- The ‘Unlock 2-Star Constructor Evolution’ node has now become the ‘Unlock 2-Star Constructor Evolution & Constructor Promotions’ node.
- If you already owned one of these nodes, then you have also been granted the ability to promote that class of hero.
- Added Tutorial Quest for upgrading a Hero’s rarity.
- Granted after the Supply Run Quest in Stonewood has been completed.
Balance Changes
- Rucksack soldier perk now grants two extra Frag Grenades, down from three.
Bug Fixes
- ‘Adjustable Choke’ support bonus now properly modifies critical rate with shotguns.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the Goin’ Commando ability to scale with both Tech and Offense. It now only scales with Tech.
Missions
- Quest Items now drop from props or enemies no matter who destroys them.
- Storm Chest duration timer now starts when the first enemy spawns, this is fairer as it sometimes takes a couple of seconds to spawn enemies.
- Drone Salvage mission now gives 15 more seconds to reach the site and build defenses before it crashes.
- Drone Salvage mission now gives tiered mechanical crafting ingredients in addition to its previous rewards.
Bug Fixes
- Added missing daily discovery quest updates to some parks and parking lots.
- Fixed an issue where survivors wouldn’t spawn on Building the Relay missions.
- Fixed an issue where The Storm Chest wouldn’t complete correctly when only one Mist Monster spawned and was eliminated.
UI
- Characters in pregame and postgame lobbies now have a floor to stand on. No more floating!
- New Hero View Screen where you can spin your selected hero 360 degrees.
- Changed the text on the multi-Upgrade-Llama purchase options to clarify that the Llamas do not have a higher chance to upgrade than a normal Upgrade Llama does.
Bug Fixes
- Stat comparisons have been updated to display Build Cost reductions as a positive rather than a negative.
- When a crafting action fails, the crafting queue is cleared and the ingredient list is immediately refreshed to show refunded resources.
- Fixed an issue where the remaining amount of llamas wasn’t being shown to the player on the loot tab screen.
- The Proximity Mine node description now shows “explosion radius” instead of “detonation radius”.
- Fixed rift icons not showing up on the main map until they appeared on the mini-map.
- Reduced auto-scrolling of the schematics list during crafting.
- Fixed the Goin’ Commando weapon showing up in inventory during use.
Audio
- New suppressed pistol sounds.
- Transformer zap sound updated to use new electrical sounds.
Performance
- Removed unnecessary collision work on the server to improve server performance.
- Reduced number of objects updating each frame to improve performance.
General
- Added support for 21:9 displays and any other ultrawide resolutions.
