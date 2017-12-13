Gaming

Fortnite Holiday Event Now Live, Full Patch Notes Here

It’s the holiday season – time to kick butt and pwn noobs, all with a Santa hat and that equipped […]

By

It’s the holiday season – time to kick butt and pwn noobs, all with a Santa hat and that equipped holiday cheer. The latest Fortnite update is now live and comes with it a few hero and weapon changes, as well as the anticipated holiday event! For the popular online shooter, here’s what you have to look forward to with the latest patch:

Highlights

  • Season 2 of Battle Royale begins Dec. 14!
    • Season store is replaced with the Season 2 Battle Pass.
  • Get in the Holday Spirit!
    • The update includes the limited-time Snowball Grenade Launcher, a festive Battle Bus, and other gifts waiting for you around the island.
  • Express Yourself!
    • Emotes and emoticons can be earned as rewards via the Battle Pass or can be purchased in the Shop.
    • Equip up to 6 and trigger them in game with B (keyboard) or Down on the D-Pad (controller).

Gameplay

  • Compete in solos or with friends to complete the two new Daily Quests.
    • Top 50 Solo
    • Top 12 Squad
  • Updated a few Daily Quests:
    • “Search Chests” changed from 5 to 7
    • “Search Ammo Boxes” changed from 10 to 7
    • “Pistol Eliminations” changed from 3 to 2
    • Anyone already on these quests with have their progress reset.
  • Added support for 21:9 displays and any other ultrawide resolutions.
  • Added animations for sliding down cliff sides.
  • Added animations to turn head to reticle while sprinting diagonally.
  • The “Combat Pro” controller configuration will now be the default configuration for new players.
    • No change has been made to existing users.
  • Soccer and Basketballs now have smoother movement. How long can you keep the ball in play?

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused actual damage dealt to not match up with damage numbers on screen.
    • Floating damage numbers would sometimes be one digit higher than the actual damage dealt due to rounding issues.
  • Chests no longer appear unopened at a distance when they have already been looted.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from picking up items that overlapped looted chests and ammo crates.
  • Build mode blueprints are now hidden after using a Launch Pad and while DBNO.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from taking fall damage if they had 1HP remaining.
  • Fixed a broken animation that occurred while switching between certain equipped items.
  • Fixed the Renegade Raider outfit’s head so it doesn’t clip through the helmet anymore.
  • Character models now animate properly when rotating in place.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed players to “search” items like bushes and furniture, causing them to wiggle and play an audio cue.
    • These types of items are now only searchable in the Save the World co-op mode.
  • Reduced aim assist prioritizing DBNO players.

Weapons

  • When throwing grenades, a short trajectory will now be visible that previews the arc the grenade will follow.
  • Renamed some weapons for consistency.
    • “Assault Rifle (Scope)” is now “Assault Rifle with Scope”.
    • “Assault Rifle (Burst)” is now “Burst Assault Rifle”.
    • “Submachine Gun (Suppressor)” is now “Suppressed Submachine Gun”.
  • Legendary assault rifle drop rate decreased by 25% in floor loot and chests. Drop rate from Supply Drops will be unchanged.
  • Reduced pump shotgun shot queueing time.
    • Reduced from 0.4 to 0.2 seconds. (It is now the same as all other weapons.)
    • This will reduce the chance that players will misfire the weapon.
  • Updated the icon for the standard grenade.

Bug Fixes

  • Removed controller aim assist slow while scoped.
    • This will make it easier to use sniper rifles with a controller.
  • Pump Shotgun now correctly queues shots the same as all other weapons, reducing chances of an accidental extra shot being fired.
  • Sniper rifle projectiles no longer pass through other players under non-ideal network conditions.
  • Hit impacts from a sniper rifle play on the correct location of the enemy player now.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed bullets to pass through player built pyramid structures.
  • Fixed issue causing smoke beams to not play when weapons were fired.

UI

  • Improved the game mode selection flow and UI.
    • This should make it much easier to select a game mode with a controller.
  • When opening your inventory, the mouse cursor will now always appear in the center of the screen on PC and Mac.
  • The Code of Conduct is now displayed directly in the game UI, rather than opening an external page.
  • The Inspect button for Battle Royale Daily Challenges has been moved to the bottom bar.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue causing the “Push to Talk” binding from being removed when selecting the “Reset to Default” button in the Save the World settings.
  • Using the “Report Player” option in Duo or Squad will now auto-fill with the name of the player that eliminated you instead of your teammates name.
  • Fixed some missing localized text in various languages.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the “Daily Challenges” scroll bar from working with a controller.
  • Improved visibility of the number of players remaining on each team in 50v50 mode.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some options in the settings menu to disappear when the player was eliminated while the setting menu was open.
  • Fixed an issue that caused player’s health and shield bars to appear empty on the victory screen.

Audio

  • Improved the audio cue that plays when hitting the generators found in the world.
    • Previously, it was playing similar audio to the ceiling/wall traps.

Bug Fixes

  • Clap audio is now adjusted by the SFX slider in the audio settings.
  • Fixed an issue that caused players to hear bullet whiz-by audio that was not heard by the person they were spectating.
  • Dance emote music no longer continues to play for others when the dance is cancelled.

Performance

  • Various optimizations to interactive objects such as doors to improve overall frame rate.
  • Minor frame rate improvements by optimizing weapons.
  • Eliminated many hitches which could happen the first time you encountered a player’s skin or weapon in a match.
  • Fixed an issue with particles that caused hitching as the time of day changes.
  • Improved server performance by optimizing how physics is updated.
  • Fixed performance issues with ladybug ambient particles in the world.
  • Fixed an issue with the storm safe zones that could cause poor server performance.
  • Greatly reduced CPU usage of in-game party and chat systems.
  • Fixed an issue with the memory allocator on XB1 and PC which caused degraded CPU performance
  • Improved CPU rendering performance on Xbox One and PS4
  • Xbox One X scalability tweaks to improve CPU performance under heavy load

Match Stats

  • “View Match Results” is now bound to V by default.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue causing the total XP earned on the Match Stats screen to be inaccurate.
  • Traps now add to the “assists” and “damage dealt” stats.
  • Fixed an issue that incorrectly gave an assist credit to a player for simply hitting another player with a pickaxe before being eliminated.
  • “Total Headshots” is now equal to the number of headshots achieved instead of the amount of headshot damage that the player dealt.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the “Damage Taken” stat to be less than 100 after being eliminated.
  • Shots fired during the warm-up zone no longer affect the player’s “Accuracy” stat.
  • Fixed an issue that incorrectly awarded the “First Kill” XP bonus to every player that got an elimination during the match.
  • Projectile weapons will now add to the “Accuracy”, “Hits”, and “Critical Hits” stats.

Social

  • Added the ability to invite players to your party through Discord on PC.
  • Added full voice chat support to Mac.
  • Enabled Twitch login support for Battle Royale.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue preventing players from connecting to the “Friends Only” leaderboards.
  • Fixed a crash related to the voice chat feature

HOLIDAY EVENT:

The Fortnite Guide to Holiday Survival is here!

  • Holiday Survival Event
    • Help Ray bring the holiday spirit to everyone in the husk-ridden world in this new event questline.
    • Earn an avalanche of Snowflake Tickets by participating in the event.
    • Players will receive Mission Alert updates for the duration of the holiday event!
    • Holiday Survival Llamas are available for purchase (1000 Snowflake Tickets.)
    • Be on the lookout for secret holiday-themed activities!
  • With the end of the Mutant Storms event, every 1,000 unspent Storm Tickets will be converted to a storm llama that will be available in their loot tab. All other unspent tickets will be lost after this event is over.
  • Mini-Boss
    • These are super-tough versions of the Husk, Husky, and Smasher that have up to four randomized gameplay modifiers attached.
    • Mini-Bosses can appear in many different mission types, indicated by new Mini-Boss Mission Alerts that appear on the theater map.
      • These new Mission Alerts reward event tickets and up to 10 can be completed each day.
      • Note that while Mutant Storms are also present on the map to provide evolution materials, these do not reward event tickets.
    • Mini-Bosses will also appear in the updated Survival mode, detailed below.
    • There is a new repeatable quest that gives Seasonal Gold each time you manage to take out a Mini-Boss in a successful mission.
    • Look for this feature to expand in the future!
  • Survive the Storm
    • We have listened to player feedback and present to you the improved Survive the Storm mode:
      • New Winter survival map, with festive trees, snow and a mountain vista.
      • Players now have the ability to skip the day by voting.
      • There are now two versions of Survival: 3-day and 7-day.
        • No voting to extend, just show up prepared to fight!
      • New generators
        • Vindertech upgraded the traditional generators. They are more resilient but cannot be fixed in the field.
        • Generator placement spots differ from game to game.
      • New enemies
        • Expect a Mini-Boss to drop in the fight on days 3 and 7.
      • Adjusted and rebalanced difficulty, resourcing and rewards.
    • 3-day and 7-day Survival Mission Alerts award Snowflake Tickets (scaled by difficulty.)
    • 3-day Survival Mission Alerts
      • Every day, the first three missions grant bonus loot.
    • 7-day Survival Mission Alerts
      • Every day your first mission win grants bonus loot.
    • Snowflake Tickets can continue to be earned during Survival Mode after the Mission Alert quota has been reached but at a much smaller rate.
    • Grab yourself a stocking stuffer! Holiday Survival Banners can be earned by completing Survive the Storm event quests.

Holiday Heroes

  • Four new hero builds are in town for the holiday event.
  • Sarah Claus: Alchemist – Gradually regenerates health through melee combat while wearing down enemies with corrosion.
  • Blitzen BASE Kyle: Warden – Heals himself during melee combat, has Hardware weapon boosts, and has a BASE that regenerates the health of allies who stand inside it.
  • Snow Stalker Jonesy: Demolisher – Specializes in fighting crowds of enemies with explosive shells and grenades that regenerate more quickly in combat.
  • Fragment Flurry Jess: Reclaimer – Fragment specialist with an energy beam equipped TEDDY who can charge their abilities by defeating enemies in combat.
  • In addition to finding these heroes in Holiday Survival Llamas:
    • Legendary Sarah Claus is available in the Event Store.
    • Epic Jonesy, Epic Jess, and Legendary Kyle are available via quests.

Wintery Weapons

  • Ralphie’s Revenge – A low-damage sniper rifle with a MASSIVE headshot multiplier. Remember to wear eye protection!
    • Available in the Event Store.
  • Frostbite – A wintery sniper rifle that deals Water damage and gets a damage bonus after headshot streaks.
    • Earned by completing Survival mission quests.
  • Snowball Launcher – Fires snowballs that damage and snare groups of enemies.
    • Winter storyline quest reward.
  • In addition to that, we’re also introducing the Vacuum Tube Weapon Set!
    • These electrified weapons use energy cell ammo and deal Nature damage.
    • Sniper Rifle – Fires a long-range high-damage continuous beam of lightning.
    • Auto Pistol – A shorter-range lightning beam pistol.
    • Revolver – Fires powerful zaps of lightning that damage and stun foes.
    • Assault Rifle – A semi-auto rifle with a good amount of impact that stuns enemies.
    • Shotgun – Discharges 3 quick short-range bursts of lightning.
    • Axe, Sword, and Spear – Heavy electrified melee weapons that stun enemies rather than knocking them back.
    • Ball Lightning Launcher – Fires 3 balls of lightning that damage and stun enemies in a large radius.
    • All of these weapons are available in the Holiday Survival Llama.
  • Hero Rarity Upgrades
    • Hero upgrading allows you to upgrade your Hero cards to higher rarities!
      • Players may notice an outfit change when upgrading Hero rarities.
    • A new type of resource called “Flux” is used to upgrade the rarity of heroes. It can be purchased from the Event Store.

Event Store

All-new store with items available to purchase using in-game currency! This store has two sections:

  • The Event section has items available for the current major event!
  • The Weekly section has new items to check out every week.
  • These items can be purchased with new currencies: Seasonal Gold and Daily Coins.
  • Seasonal Gold can be earned by playing any mission. Drop rate scales with difficulty.
  • Daily Coins are earned by completing Daily Quests

GAMEPLAY

Access Your Backpack and Storage before loading into the world!

  • Players can now view and interact with their Backpack and Storm Shield Storage via the Armory screen before entering the world!
  • Use the Backpack screen to equip weapons and recycle world items.
  • Use the Storage screen to transfer items between backpack and storage.
  • No more guessing where those quest rewards landed – new item notifications will lead you to them.
  • Crafting in the frontend backpack is coming soon!
  • You can now complete up to four Mutant Storms per day for rewards.
  • The Collection Book now offers rewards up to level 350.
  • Removed the following mission daily quests from the daily rotation (if you are already on this mission you will still be able to complete it):
    • A Little Van That Could.
    • Gate Crasher.
    • Data Retrieval.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the Save the World tutorial after playing a match of Battle Royale

HEROES

  • Raider Nomad – A new shotgun focused soldier hero. Get to level 100 in the collection book to unlock him.

Outlander Fragments

  • Outlanders now start with the ability to hold one Charge Fragment, down from two.
  • However, both TEDDY and Shock Tower now increase this Fragment capacity by one.
  • As a result Outlanders with one Fragment ability have the same capacity as before (two) while Outlanders with both TEDDY and Shock Tower can carry one extra (three).

Hero Rarity

  • The 2-Star Hero Evolution nodes (located in the Tier 1 skill tree page) have been updated to also include Hero Upgrades for that class. For example:
    • The ‘Unlock 2-Star Constructor Evolution’ node has now become the ‘Unlock 2-Star Constructor Evolution & Constructor Promotions’ node.
    • If you already owned one of these nodes, then you have also been granted the ability to promote that class of hero.
  • Added Tutorial Quest for upgrading a Hero’s rarity.
    • Granted after the Supply Run Quest in Stonewood has been completed.

Balance Changes

  • Rucksack soldier perk now grants two extra Frag Grenades, down from three.

Bug Fixes

  • ‘Adjustable Choke’ support bonus now properly modifies critical rate with shotguns.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing the Goin’ Commando ability to scale with both Tech and Offense. It now only scales with Tech.

Missions

  • Quest Items now drop from props or enemies no matter who destroys them.
  • Storm Chest duration timer now starts when the first enemy spawns, this is fairer as it sometimes takes a couple of seconds to spawn enemies.
  • Drone Salvage mission now gives 15 more seconds to reach the site and build defenses before it crashes.
  • Drone Salvage mission now gives tiered mechanical crafting ingredients in addition to its previous rewards.

Bug Fixes

  • Added missing daily discovery quest updates to some parks and parking lots.
  • Fixed an issue where survivors wouldn’t spawn on Building the Relay missions.
  • Fixed an issue where The Storm Chest wouldn’t complete correctly when only one Mist Monster spawned and was eliminated.

UI

  • Characters in pregame and postgame lobbies now have a floor to stand on. No more floating!
  • New Hero View Screen where you can spin your selected hero 360 degrees.
  • Changed the text on the multi-Upgrade-Llama purchase options to clarify that the Llamas do not have a higher chance to upgrade than a normal Upgrade Llama does.

Bug Fixes

  • Stat comparisons have been updated to display Build Cost reductions as a positive rather than a negative.
  • When a crafting action fails, the crafting queue is cleared and the ingredient list is immediately refreshed to show refunded resources.
  • Fixed an issue where the remaining amount of llamas wasn’t being shown to the player on the loot tab screen.
  • The Proximity Mine node description now shows “explosion radius” instead of “detonation radius”.
  • Fixed rift icons not showing up on the main map until they appeared on the mini-map.
  • Reduced auto-scrolling of the schematics list during crafting.
  • Fixed the Goin’ Commando weapon showing up in inventory during use.

Audio

  • New suppressed pistol sounds.
  • Transformer zap sound updated to use new electrical sounds.

Performance

  • Removed unnecessary collision work on the server to improve server performance.
  • Reduced number of objects updating each frame to improve performance.

General

  • Added support for 21:9 displays and any other ultrawide resolutions.


