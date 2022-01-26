New Fortnite Hotfix Brings Pizza Parties to the Game

Just about everyone loves pizza. We might squabble over toppings, or the best pizza joints in town, but pizza might be one of the most universally beloved foods. The latest Fortnite hotfix brings the game up to version 19.10, and it also allows fans to celebrate the delicious dish by sharing a Slurpshroom Pizza with their squadmates! The Pizza Pit by Tilted Towers is no longer covered in snow, which has led to pizza boxes being scattered throughout the island. Each pizza has eight slices, and they restore both health and shield, which means it’s both delicious and nutritious!

Epic Games has released a trailer for today’s update, which can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to information on this week’s hotfix, Epic Games has also given fans an idea what to expect from the next one, as well. Version 19.20 will see a change to Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters in competitive playlists. Following the update, the item will only be capable of shooting 20 webs, as opposed to the current 80. Epic Games hopes that the change will force players to be more strategic with how they use the item, but it remains to be seen how players will adapt.

Spider-Man was added to Fortnite late last year, just ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The character was one of the few major Marvel heroes yet to appear in the game, but the wait was clearly worth it! Over the last few weeks, Fortnite fans have gotten a nice mix of content based on not only the movie, but the Spider-Man comics, as well. There’s also more on the way, with leaks revealing the Green Goblin will soon be coming to the game. Certainly sounds like a bad time to cut back on the webbing!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

