Fortnite: How to Find Midas’ Golden Llama

This week, Fortnite fans can check out the first set of Midas’ Mission challenges. The first challenge tasks players with finding Midas’ golden llama, and players are given three locations that it could be hidden between: a junkyard, a gas station, and an RV Campsite. This challenge isn’t particularly difficult, but it does require players to have a bit of knowledge regarding the season 2 map. For those that might not be as familiar, the challenge could prove a bit frustrating. The junkyard and gas station are both located in spot G4 on the map. The RV Campsite is in spot G3.

To find the golden llama, players won’t actually have to visit each of these sites. The llama is found inside a small building, located towards the bottom of G3, just slightly above G4. The llama is inside the building, and players can identify it by noting the car parked directly in front. Immediately upon entering, players will notice the llama mounted on one of the walls (it’s pretty much impossible to miss). Interacting with the golden decoration will allow players to complete the challenge. For finding the golden llama, players will receive 40,000 XP.

Next week will see the second, and final, of Midas’ Missions. Right now, players can find nine additional Week 9 missions, as well as 10 more next week. Week 10 was originally intended to be the finale for Season 2, so it is not known whether or not fans can expect a similar number of challenges leading up to Chapter 2 Season 3’s June 4th release.

Earlier this week, Fortnite fans were particularly disappointed to hear that Epic Games had extended Chapter 2 Season 2. When announcing the extension, Epic did say that fans could expect to see more content to tide them over until Season 3’s release. Fans are not totally in the dark about what to expect, however. A plethora of new skins and emotes have leaked since the extension was announced, including skins based on X-Force characters Cable, Domino, and Psylocke, as well as an X-Force-themed Deadpool skin. Since Epic has yet to officially unveil this content, release dates are unknown, as of this writing.

