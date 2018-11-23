‘Fortnite’ Glitch Lets You Go Inside the Tomato Temple Tunnel

If there is one thing Fortnite players are good at, it’s figuring out how to get to places they aren’t supposed to be. Earlier today we shared a neat phasing trick to uncover a hidden treasure chest, and now we’ve learned of a new glitch that finally lets players invade the Tomato Temple tunnel.

YouTuber ‘PenguinZomby’ has become known for his ability to find every nook and cranny within Fortnite, even those that Epic Games didn’t technically design for player invasion. Still, where there is a will – or glitch – there is a way and that way has finally been found.

For those that want to take their time and explore the hidden caves, I’d recommend going into the Playground Mode for a more leisurely experience. As for how to get there, the YouTuber shows off exactly what needs to be done in the video above, starting with going to the southern part of Tomato Temple with a shopping cart in tow.

Next, players will need to take out two pieces of the roof and a wall of the temple itself before beginning to build a ramp in order to get to the ceiling towards the top corner. Now equipped with the handy dandy shopping cart, the glitch should immediately take players into the tunnel once that top corner is reached. As with most glitches, 100% success is never guaranteed.

Since this area shouldn’t technically be accessible, it’s not as pretty as it would be if it were a part of the main game. Still, it’s awesome to scope out previously denied areas and now that we know how to do it, it’s time to get it done.

To catch up with all of the latest and greatest in Fortnite you can check out our previous coverage right here for everything Battle Royale. As for the game itself, Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

Here’s how Epic Games promotes the game’s current season:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

H/T Dexetro