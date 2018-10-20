‘Fortnite’: How To Take Less Fall Damage

Taking fall damage during a match of Fortnite is bad enough, but dying from fall damage during an intense build-battle or because you accidentally slid off the side of a mountain can be infuriating.

That said, YouTube Channel “TheGamerCouple” may have just discovered a way to drastically and consistently reduce fall damage in the game.

So, what’s the secret? Well, as you’re falling to your death or to a massive health loss, place a ramp on the surface you’re about to land on, and then quickly place a pyramid peice on top of said ramp. If done properly, and in time, the damage you would normally take can be reduced up to 75 percent from a fall straight to the ground.

Of course, what height you’re at plays a big role into the result. If you’re five or six stories up and then drop, the above method will reduce at least 66% of the fall damage. Meanwhile, if you’re seven stories up, the technique is the only way you can even have a chance of surviving a fall.

Testing it out, TheGamerCouple found out that falling five stories straight onto a flat surface deals out 49 damage. However, dropping from the same height onto a ramp-pyramid combo only resulted in losing 12 health points.

As alluded to, fall damage is quite common in Fortnite. Whether it’s a result of acting careless when sliding down a slope, losing concentration during a build battle, or because a default skin shot your structure down from across the map while you’re in a heated engagement, it’s something that happens to all of us. And thus, adding this technique to your arsenal should go a long way in ensuring that if you do take fall damage, you don’t take a massive health hit or die. Of course, you’ll need to be a fast builder to pull it off though.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the battle-royale title by clicking right here.