Fortnite Reveals Chapter 3 Season 2 Collision Event Details

✖

Following leaks and teasers from past weeks that suggested we'd soon see another live event take place in Fortnite, Epic Games confirmed this week that there will indeed be a season-ending event soon. It'll take place on June 4th, the Fortnite creators said, and it's being referred to as the "Collision" event for now. New details pertaining to this event were shared alongside the confirmation to prep players for what's to come before this event ushers in the start of the next season.

June 4th falls on a Saturday which stays in line with how Epic Games has handled past events even if it's been a while since Fortnite hosted a live one for players to participate in. This Collision event will begin at 4 p.m. and will support squads of up to four players at a time, a parameter similarly hinted at by the past teasers that showed four people that look a whole lot like some mech pilots prepping for the event.

Prepare for takeoff.



On June 4th, you’ll be transported to an experience that’s out of this world.



Find out more: https://t.co/a1S92NVe7O — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 26, 2022

One thing to note about this event is that it won't be a replayable one. Past Fortnite events have sometimes run their course at a scheduled time only to be made playable for a set amount of time afterwards to accommodate anyone who wasn't able to see everything go down during the debut. This won't be the case with Collision, however, with Epic Games advising players that this is a one-time occasion.

"'Collision' takes place on June 4 at 4 PM ET and is a one-time only, in-game event," Epic Games cautioned. "Content creators and players wanting to relive their daring moves and heroic experiences should take steps to record and archive the event since Replays of it will not be available."

Thankfully for those who aren't able to see the event live from your own avatar's perspective when it happens, there'll be no shortage of people playing the game on Twitch and other platforms who will offer a different look at it. Couple that with the recordings and cinematic mixes of the event after it concludes and you won't have to worry about missing out on any details.

Players can get an exclusive loading screen and lobby track for logging in that day as well as the chance to snag unique cosmetics that show up in the Item Shop. Soon after that event concludes, expect to see some new details about what'll happen in Chapter 3 Season 3.