Fortnite Leak Reportedly Reveals Upcoming Halloween Content

A new Fortnite leak is making the rounds for possibly outing the game's upcoming Halloween content, or at least some of it. At the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn't announced the return of Fortnitemares, but we know it's coming back in some capacity thanks to the files of the game's recent updates. These files don't reveal a ton, but they do reveal what appears to be unfinished NPCs for Fortnitemares.

It looks like the event may come with another version of Midas, plus Ghostly Ghost Henchmen packing an AR, pump, SMG, or Pumpkin Launcher depending on which you run into. Unfortunately, unlike some Fortnite datamining leaks, none of this accompanied by media.

Below, you can see what's been found so far, courtesy of HypeX and Intercelluar:

Unfinished NPCs most likely for Fortnitemares, thanks to @intercelluar for bringing this to my attention! Midas (Maybe another version of him):

- Has a Gold Scar, probably a placeholder

- Has 100 HP & 350 Shields Ghostly Ghost Henchman

- Has an AR, Pump, SMG or Pumpkin Launcher — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 2, 2020

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt, like you would any leak. After all, nothing here is official. However, not only have datamining leaks for Fortnite been very reliable, but HypeX in particular has been very reliable.

As for Epic Games, at the moment of publishing, it hasn't commented on this leak or any of the speculation surrounding it, and it's unlikely it will, as it typically does not comment on leaks or anything of the unofficial variety.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices. And soon it will be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

