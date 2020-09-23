Fortnite Leak Reveals Logan Skin, New Battle Bus, 3rd Birthday Event, and More

✖

Fortnite 14.20 is live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and while Epic Games still continues to refuse to release proper patch notes, like clockwork, the update has been datamined, which in turn has revealed some of the game's future content, which includes more superhero content, an upgrade on the Battle Bus, and of course, many more skins.

The most notable leak to come out of this update is likely that Wolverine is getting a Logan variant skin. In fact, not only do we now know this, but the skin has been revealed via the game's files. Of course, there's plenty of other leaked cosmetics, but this is certainly the most notable skin of all this cosmetic content.

We also know the Battle Bus is getting an upgrade, and we now also know the new sounds it will make. This leaked alongside new Team Rumble variants.

Lastly, the challenges for the game's 3rd Birthday Event have leaked. You can check out these and all of the aforementioned content via dataminer HypeX below:

Logan Skin:

Here's the Logan variant ingame pic.twitter.com/oNP2469WgX — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

New Wolverine style named "LOGAN" pic.twitter.com/eo7J4NR9Pg — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

New Skins and Cosmetics:

Upgraded Battle Bus:

New Bus sounds for the upgraded Battle Bus. pic.twitter.com/kVaC2Exbxe — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

New Team Rumble Variants:

New Team Rumble variants: - Snipers (Low Gravity)

- Solid Gold

- Unvaulted

- Siphon — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

3rd Birthday Challenges:

Bit late, but here are the Birthday Challenges pic.twitter.com/mY2quEP6rk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt, because, for now, this is all leaked content. However, datamining leaks are typically very reliable, especially for Fortnite.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices that aren't made by Apple.

