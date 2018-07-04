Fortnite: Celebrate 4th of July With These New Cosmetic Items

Sparklers, the ‘ol red, white, and blue, and more have arrived to Epic Games‘ Fortnite just in time for America’s Independence Day. From the new Star Power emote, to the Fireworks Team Leader skin, it’s time to get into the festive spirit for those taking part in the festivities. The best part? You can celebrate where there is air conditioning! Huzzah!

In addition to the new emote and the ready-to-dominate bear seen below, the R-Spangled Ranger and Trooper are also available for the first time ever. Pair that with the Battle Pass tiers, the Death Valley Pickaxe, and the Gum Drop glider – there’s a lot to choose from in the latest store update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Fortnite news, did you know that someone created a tool to help you calculate how much grinding you need to do to reach level 80 before Season 5 starts? You can find it right here, but it’s a pretty awesome way for the newcomers to the game see where they are before Season 4 officially ends.

“As the season draws to a close, we are noticing an abnormal influx of posts regarding if it is possible to make it to level 80. Luckily a lovely user on our subreddit has created a calculator for you all to use.”

Instructions:

Visit this link. Click “FILE” -> “Make a copy” Fill in the required info at the bottom of the sheet.

The sole purpose is to help players more accurately estimate whether or not they can hit that level cap before the new season starts. There’s also an additional link provided in case the original Google Docs isn’t showing up – which some users have been reporting due to restrictions placed on the document itself.

Epic Games is staying pretty mum about all of the rifts breaking apart the sky, watching the world burn in a fit of overly enthusiastic curiosity and burning conspiracy theories. Makes sense, that what they did with the meteors in the first place, which only served to keep the hype fresh and ongoing. If there’s one thing that brings the community together, it’s a solid mystery to get down on!

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s expected to drop on Android as well, though no specific release date has been given at this time other than “soon.”