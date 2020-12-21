Fortnite Leak Reveals New Marvel Cosmetics

Though not officially announced as of yet, it is basically a poorly kept secret at this point that Fortnite will receive a new pack of Marvel-themed skins at some point soon in the form of Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Taskmaster. There is even the possibility that this gets announced later today with some language about the recent Black Panther challenges and emote indicating that there would be a new trailer of some sort tonight. But ahead of that, more cosmetics from the upcoming pack have leaked.

Basically, while the skins themselves had previously leaked, the full pack appears to have been decrypted to reveal several different Back Bling and Pickaxe variants. For the most part, these are fairly standard and relate directly to the characters in question. For example, the Black Panther Pickaxe is essentially pulled directly from the film and Taskmaster's two cosmetics are more or less extensions of his existing costume in the form of his sword and shield. You can check out the leaked cosmetics below:

The Marvel Pak has been Decrypted. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/UNLQ2EJAHx — Mikey - Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) December 21, 2020

Fortnite recently launched Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the leaked Marvel cosmetics? Are you looking forward to the official reveal? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!