Fortnite: Black Panther Wakanda Forever Challenges and Free Emote Revealed

Fortnite today revealed a new set of Wakanda Forever Challenges that allow players to earn a special Wakandan Salute Emote for free. The free emote can be earned by any players that complete the aforementioned challenges between now and January 12th, so there is plenty of time to grab it for yourself. Additionally, the quests themselves seem relatively straightforward and should be easily completed by anyone playing the popular video game.

The quests are essentially "play Fortnite," including in Duo or Squad matches. Anyone that regularly plays the video game, and intends to spend some time with it over the holidays, so easily be able to complete all of them within the three-week time period. You can check out what the emote looks like below:

Wakanda Forever. Complete the new Wakanda Forever Quests and earn the Wakandan Salute Emote for free! pic.twitter.com/NLByKF5TiR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2020

This week, #Fortography centers around the Wakandan Salute Emote made popular in Black Panther. Using your favorite heroes from both the Marvel and Fortnite universe, use the #Fortography hashtags to submit your screenshots. More info: https://t.co/goib3SE1pI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2020

Fortnite just recently launched Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new Wakandan Salute Emote and challenges? Have you been playing Fortnite recently? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!