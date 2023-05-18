Fortnite Leak Reveals New Spider-Gwen Content

Fortnite is teaming up with yet another massive property. This time the popular battle royale is joining forces with the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated movie and putting Mile Morales in the game as a new skin. The Spidey crossover doesn't end there though as Fortnite is also bringing back a previous skin and giving them the NPC treatment. Spider-Gwen was first available as a skin during Chapter 3: Season 4 last September, but now she's making a comeback as one of the NPCs you can interact with while sprinting away from your opponent's bullets.

The news was first leaked by FortTory on Twitter who noted that Spider-Gwen and Renzo the Destroyer would be coming to the game around the time of the event. Gwen is already in the game, so she's beaten Miles to the punch, but it is fun to see Fortnite integrating her into the Miles-centric festivities. After all, she featured heavily in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is set to be a key part of the sequel. Not including her certainly would have felt like a mistake on Fortnite's part.

We don't yet know exactly when the Miles Morales event will kick off, but it should be launching any day now. The event was originally leaked to be coming sometime between May 18 – June 8, which means it might be starting tomorrow. Considering that Gwen is already on the island as an NPC, we would expect that everything else will be coming sooner rather than later.

Either way, Miles Morales will be joining more than just Gwen when he comes to Fortnite. The battle royale also has skins for Peter Parker, MJ, Venom, Carnage, the Green Goblin, and more. Of course, that's just a small sampling of the huge number of Marvel heroes and villains that have popped up in Fortnite over the years. If you're hoping to put together Miles' version of The Avengers, you're getting pretty close to having the whole squad available. Maybe by the time we get to Avengers: Secret Wars your dream will be a reality.