Fortnite Trios Reportedly Being Removed Soon

Fortnite is reportedly removing its Trios playlists very soon. Fortnite is one of the biggest games on the planet. It's a pop cultural juggernaut, a virtual toy box, and a free-to-play behemoth. It juggles a lot of different things incredibly well and that is why it's so successful. What started as a simple tower defense game eventually evolved into a big, ambitious battle royale game with numerous events that even directly affected the canon of the Star Wars universe. It's kind of absurd how big it has all gotten. It's also largely powered by people having a small group of friends to play with, but some changes may be getting made on that front.

According to extremely reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the Trios playlists are being removed from the game tomorrow, May 17th. Trios allows players to play in groups of threes, as the name suggests. Otherwise, you're forced to play Solo, Duos (two players), or Quads (four players). Of course, teams of three can still join in Quads, but they'd be forced to play with a random fourth player in their squad or be outgunned and have no fourth player at all. It's not ideal and frankly, it's confusing why Epic Games would opt to remove this mode as it seems to get played a lot and would support those who can't always pin down a fourth player and don't want to have to match with a random. Either way, prepare your squads for this possible removal tomorrow.

Tomorrow, the "Trios" team size will be vaulted in both Zero Build & Battle Royale! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 16, 2023

Of course, take it with a grain of salt for now. Epic Games has yet to confirm anything, but it's likely if the news is true, we'll find out tomorrow morning. ShiinaBR also used the term "vaulted" which suggests the removal would be temporary. It's likely Trios would return in the future, but it's unclear when that might be or how long the game might go for without it.

