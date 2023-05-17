Fortnite Spider-Man Miles Morales Skin Leaked

Fortnite has revealed the skin for Spider-Man himself, Miles Morales. Fortnite is one of the biggest games on the planet, largely thanks to its crossovers. The actual game itself is quite fun and has some really innovative, ambitious ideas within the battle royale genre, but it's hard to say if any of it would've actually had been possible without Epic Games getting boatloads of cash from its crossovers. The game earned its reputation from being a big virtual toy box with Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and other crossovers. These generate tons of revenue for Epic Games which it then re-invests back into the development of Fortnite, allowing it to be a total juggernaut that shows no signs of slowing down.

With all of that said, its next big crossover appears to be in tandem with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the upcoming animated movie releasing in just a few short weeks. It has already been confirmed that Miles Morales is coming to Fortnite, but it has been up in the air when he'll release and what he may look like. Given Fortnite has multiple versions of Peter Parker in the game, it wouldn't be surprising if Epic Games uses Miles Morales from the comics, the games, or the movies, but a new leak shows us what he will look like. Reputable Fortnite leaker HYPEX released a new look at Miles in Fortnite and it looks like it'll be the Spider-Verse Miles with the costume that has a spray-painted spider on it.

MILES MORALES FORTNITE SKIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/KF7nTaMyO6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 17, 2023

As of right now, we have no idea when he'll release. It will likely be before Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is released on June 2nd, but it's possible it happens afterwards as well. Other Spider-Verse characters are also expected to appear in Fortnite, including Spider-Man 2099. Whether or not Peter B. Parker or any of the other iconic characters from the film will appear remains to be seen.

