Fortnite Server Issues Prompt Immediate Disabling of Stats

Fortnite just dropped a major update recently for their popular Battle Royale and Save the World modes. With such a massive overhaul to the game, including a new Easter event, it’s understandable that a few issues would occur.

Epic Games took to their Twitter account to let players know that they are aware of the reported degrade performance and that they are actively investigating the issue. Unfortunately, that also means temporarily disabling stats:

We are experiencing degraded performance with our backend services. We’ve also temporarily disabled Stats for the time being. We’ll update you once we have more information. https://t.co/3y0X6buriO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 30, 2018

According to the Fortnite status page, here is what’s affected:

Website and Forums – Operational

Game Services – Degraded Performance

Login – Degraded Performance

Parties, Friends, and Messaging – Operational

Voice Chat – Operational

Matchmaking – Degraded Performance

Stats and Leaderboards – Degraded performance

The team was having a rough go of it last night with players not being able to get into the game as well. Even following the response from the developer team, many were still providing feedback that they weren’t able to get in. Some are sharing crashing experiences, while others are saying the option for entry isn’t even there. At least Epic is aware of the issue and seems to be well on their way for a swift resolution. In the meantime, check out the latest (huge) patch here to see what’s new in the game.

The good news is that Epic Games is on it and we will keep you up to date when the status changes. In the meantime,

for those Twitch Prime users – don’t forget to scoop up your free in-game loot! Even more so now that Epic Games has added yet another freebie item to giveaway!

