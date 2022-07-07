Magic: The Gathering Fortnite Crossover Cards Revealed

In case you somehow missed it, the popular card game Magic: The Gathering has been doing crossovers with all sorts of other properties as part of its ongoing Secret Lair drops. Secret Lair is basically a limited-time offer on what is typically reskinned physical cards featuring special art and appropriate new names. A Fortnite Secret Lair drop was previously announced last year, and the cards have now been revealed ahead of the special Secret Lair drop going on sale on July 21st at 12PM ET/9AM PT.

More specifically, the "Secret Lair x Fortnite" drop appears to include eight cards -- seven plus an extra secret card -- with new art and names while the "Secret Lair x Fortnite: Landmarks and Locations" has new art attached to the full bevy of standard lands plus a secret card. Wizards of the Coast and Epic Games have apparently been sending boxes of these out to some folks, and you can check out an unboxing of the special Fortnite crossover embedded below:

The seven cards with new art and names, as well as the card they reskin, in the "Secret Lair x Fortnite" drop are as follows:

Battle Bus (Smuggler's Copter)

Battle Royale (Triumph of the Hordes)

Crack the Vault (Grim Tutor)

Dance Battle (Dance of Many)

Shrinking Storm (Wrath of God)

Supply Llama (Etherium Sculptor)

The Cube (Planar Bridge)

As noted above, the special Fortnite Magic: The Gathering crossover cards are set to go on sale starting July 21st at 12PM ET/9AM PT. There will be two different kinds of drops, "Secret Lair x Fortnite" and "Secret Lair x Fortnite: Landmarks and Locations," available at that time. The first contains eight cards total, seven and one secret card, while the second contains six, five lands and a secret card. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering right here. And you can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite in general right here.

What do you think about the Fortnite Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair cards? Are you looking forward to picking them up for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

