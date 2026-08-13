Sony Gives Away Its Game for Free to PS Plus Subscribers

Sony is giving away one of its own games for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers. The new PS Plus addition is notably limited to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, which leaves out anyone with a PS Plus Essential subscription. Meanwhile, how long the PS5 game in question will be free with the Sony subscription service, we do not know because Sony has not disclosed this information. Based on similar giveaways in the past, it should be 24 months. Whatever the case, it will be plenty of time to play the game in its entirety.

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As part of the August 2026 lineup, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers can grab Sony Interactive Entertainment and Arrowhead Game Studios’ co-op multiplayer third-person shooter, Helldivers 2, for free. In other words, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers can grab one of 2024’s best games, one of PlayStation’s biggest successes of this generation, and one of the biggest online shooters of this generation, for free. Considering the game has sold over 20 million units to date probably means many PS Plus subscribers at these tiers likely already have it in their PSN libraries. Those who don’t can now remedy this for as long as it’s available in the Extra and Premium libraries.

Still Relevant in 2026

While Helldivers 2 isn’t even close to as big as it was at launch, and while updates and content for it have tremendously slowed down, there are things still happening with the game. In other words, while it may not be the optimal time to check it out, it’s still available to check out. It’s out of the zeitgeist, but still relevant in 2026.

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For those out of the loop, it is notably the sequel to 2015’s Helldivers, a PS3/PS4/PS Vita game. And while the first game had its audience, it was not a hit, let alone a massive hit, which made the launch of Helldivers 2 surprising at the time. Even Sony didn’t know what it had on its hands, hence the minimal amount of marketing the game got compared to other parts of its 2024 lineup.

Upon release, the shooter earned an 82 on Metacritic and racked up four awards at The Game Awards at the end of the year. Included in this were two wins for Best Multiplayer Game and Best Ongoing Game.

As noted, Helldivers 2 is not included in August’s Essential lineup, and it will probably be some time before this changes. To this end, those at the Essential tier interested in playing this one may want to pull the trigger and upgrade for a little while until they get their fix in.