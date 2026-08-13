2020 Open-World RPG Finally Available on GOG

A 2020 PC game has finally come to GOG, six years after its launch, offering the first DRM-free copy of the game in the process. And on top of this, for its six-year-late launch on GOG, the PC game has an 85% discount available until August 19, which makes the PC game $5.99 on GOG, rather than its normal $39.99. That said, beyond it being DRM-free, this is just the same version of the game available on Steam, but the latter version is full price right now.

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More specifically, after a six-year wait and more than 14 million copies sold, Tripwire Interactive’s very popular action RPG Maneater is finally on GOG. The Georgia-based studio is primarily known for the Killing Floor series, but Maneater is its most popular game to date. And this is despite it not being received that well. To this end, it only has a 70 on Metacritic; however, its user review scores are better. For example, on Steam, after nearly 9,000 user reviews, it has an 88% approval rating. This gives the game a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on the platform. Despite only launching today, Maneater already has six user reviews on GOG, with a 4.5/5 across these reviews so far.

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A Jaws Game Without the License

In case it wasn’t obvious by the trailer above, Maneater is inspired by Jaws. Particularly the 2006 game Jaws Unleashed. While they didn’t usually review very well, the Jaws games were popular, yet no one ever tried to replicate them without the license until Maneater came around. Maneater obviously didn’t light the world on fire critically, but did fine. More importantly, it sold incredibly well, showing a ton of demand for a game where you play as a shark that eats everything.

For those just learning about the game, it is specifically an open-world RPG where you are a shark. You start as a small shark pup in a brutal ecosystem. Over time, though, you will grow to be an apex predator. To get there, though, you will need to eat lots of fellow wildlife and lots of humans too, all in the name of getting revenge on the fisherman who dismembered you while you were still young.

The game’s story does not feature voice-acted sharks, but rather a narrator who tells the story of the shark, set to the backdrop of a reality TV show. The narrator is notably played by Chris Parnell of Rick and Morty and 30 Rock fame.

Those who decide to check out the open-world RPG now that it is on GOG should expect a runtime of about eight hours to mainline, 10 hours to beat with side content, and closer to 15 hours to 100% complete. Meanwhile, for those on a budget, GOG was also updated earlier this week with a 2006 PC game, which is 100% free.