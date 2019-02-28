‘Fortnite’ Makes Fun Of Itself With Clever Map Addition

Fortnite, Forknife, tomato, tomahto. The running joke of Forknife in meme culture and in the game continues and Epic Games carries on the comedic nod with much more than a vehicle sticker. This time, the joke is embedded into the map itself:

The above map addition can be seen close to Fatal Fields with a carving resembling both a fork and a knife. It’s clever and we’re easily amused, don’t judge.

It’s one of many new map additions and changes that players can find. We’ve compiled up a list of them right here for those looking to see what other fun areas there are to explore. From Lazy Lagoon, to those beautiful Sunny Steps, there’s a lot more to enjoy now that the climate is heating up.

Other additions include:

Added Lava Lava will deal 1 damage per touch and will cause players to bounce off the surface. Watch out!

Added Volcanic Vents Volcanic Vents will boost players and vehicles into the sky in a gust of hot air!

Party Assist Added Prior to a match, enable Party Assist on a Daily or Weekly challenge to complete it with the assistance of everyone in your party. Party members are able to provide progress to the selected challenge in addition to yourself. This functionality excludes “fill” players who are added into the party during matchmaking or teammates from large team modes such as Team Rumble.

Increased Infinite Dab duration from 11 hours to 12 hours in the lobby.

Cozy Campfire now glows while active when viewed through a Thermal Scope.

Starting in Season 8, daily quests will be automatically claimed once they’ve been completed. Any Challenges that were ready to be collected will be auto completed and all rewards will be delivered. However, at this time there will be no in-game notification for you receiving these rewards.



To see everything that’s new and different in the world of Fortnite across all platforms, check out the full patch notes right here! As for the game itself, the new season has arrived on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.