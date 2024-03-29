Fortnite Is Getting a New Mandalorian Event

Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers. In many ways, that is exactly what's made the battle royale so popular. The developers at Epic Games also aren't opposed to teaming with Star Wars for exciting promotions. With Fortnite hitting Season 5 Chapter 2, the crossovers are coming fast and loose, and the latest one that's been leaked is yet another collaboration with the galaxy far, far away. Unfortunately, this one isn't coming soon, as the two teams seemingly want to leverage Star Wars' handle on May 4th for some good, old-fashioned brand synergy.

Fortnite Mandalorian Event Leaks

A new Mandalorian vehicle skin is coming to Fortnite as part of the next Star Wars event 🔥



It will be added to both Fortnite & Rocket League, and given yesterday's Rocket League bundle leaks, the collaboration should drop around May 4!



This leak comes from well-known leakers ShiinaBR and SamLeakss on Twitter. As always, you'll want to take this with a hefty grain of salt, but these accounts usually get solid information. That doesn't mean their leaks are guaranteed to be correct, but you can assume with some certainty that we'll eventually see this content in Fortnite relatively soon.

The leak claims that Fortnite and Rocket League will soon be getting a new vehicle skin from The Mandalorian. We don't have anything more specific about what the skin will be, but it could be some type of speeder bike or a replica of Din Djarin's ship. Either way, we know the skin is coming to both games based on the leak and the consensus is that the collab will drop on May 4th.

The reason that date is assumed is two-fold. As mentioned, Star Wars hosts its annual "Star Wars Day" on May 4th, so Epic will want to partner up with the franchise when even more eyes are on it. However, the leakers also note that a few Rocket League bundles leaked yesterday, which seemingly confirms this date. Again, it's not a sure thing until Epic makes an announcement, but chances are we'll see this revealed sometime next month.

What's Next For Fortnite?

Since fans will need to wait until May to see this new Mandalorian content, they might be waiting about what's coming down the pike in the meantime. Fortunately, Shiina also leaked new details about April's Avatar: The Last Airbender content. We've known this crossover was coming for a while now, but Shiina's latest info lets us know that it'll cost 1,000 V-Bucks to jump in on the new Event Pass. Once you unlock it, you'll immediately earn an Aang skin, and every skin in the pass will be available in normal Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite. The pass will be available until May 3rd, the day before the new Mando event kicks off.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.