New Fortnite Leak May Prove That the Map Is About to Be Destroyed

It looks like Epic Games is finally going to destroy the map of Fortnite and start over with a new one, or at least that’s what a new leak suggests. Over on Reddit, one player discovered that players will be taken off the island during the next event. Not only that, but the view players will have of the island suggests something big is about to happen. And when you consider that Season 11 is right around the corner, it’s not very surprising to hear that Epic Games may be considering some monster changes for the battle royale game.

Below, you can check out the new leaked shot that shows where players will be teleported during the event. Now, the reason people think the map is going to be destroyed is because there’s no other reason for players to be this far teleported from the island. Obviously, something big is happening, and players need to be able to see the whole island for it. This in itself suggests the map is going to be destroyed or at least drastically changed in big fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, take this speculation with a grain of salt. After all, it’s based off a leak. And even if this leak is accurate — and players are teleported off the island — who knows what it will be for. Something big is likely to happen, but that doesn’t mean the map will be destroyed.

That said, it will be the end of the 10th season, so it’s a landmark moment for the game, and a perfect opportunity to change things up. Some have suggested in the past that Epic Games would probably just add a second map rather than destroy and replace the current one, but given how Epic Games has been supporting the game with its live map strategy, I can’t see this happening.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the battle royale game, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.