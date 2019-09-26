Fortnite Possibly Teases Crossover With Marvel’s Greatest Villain

Fortnite may be teasing a new Marvel crossover. That’s right, while the game only recently launched its new Batman crossover with DC Comics, it looks like Epic Games may once again tap into the Marvel fandom with its next or a future crossover. And this crossover looks like it could involve Doctor Doom in some capacity. Recently, Donald Mustard, the creative director of Fortnite, changed his banner image on Twitter to a comic strip of Doctor Doom. Now, if you don’t know, Mustard is notorious for teasing upcoming events, crossovers, and content coming to the battle royale game via his Twitter, usually via his “location.” In other words, he has a track-record of teasing future, unannounced Fortnite content, which is why some fans are going crazy about the prospect of Doctor Doom coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile game.

Now, whether this is an actual tease for anything Fortnite related is anyone’s best guess, but given Mustard’s history of teasing in this manner, it’s certainly a strong possibility. Yet again, not everything is a tease or a hint, so take this with a grain of salt.

It’s worth pointing out that Mustard has done work with Marvel in the past, contributing to Marvel Comics #1000. In other words, Mustard is a Marvel fan, and this may be nothing more than a manifestation of that. Of course, it’s also possible this is a tease, but not for Fortnite. Maybe Mustard is doing some Doctor Doom work for Marvel.

I remember vividly the first time I read a Marvel comic book. Exploded my brain and begun a deep love of comics and sequential art. When Marvel asked if I’d write a page for #MarvelComics1000 I said ‘holy crap yes’ and then said… ‘can I pencil and ink it too?!’ They said yes! pic.twitter.com/qVi0BXtbBb — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 28, 2019

If this is a Fortnite tease, it’s not obvious what it could be for. I mean obviously it involves Doctor Doom, but that still leaves many doors open. That said, you’d assume it would be a tie-in of sorts.

