Fortnite Gets Meaty With Burger Costume and Gear

Prepare for justice to, ahem, be served! Not a good enough food pun? Then maybe we’ll think of something else that’s well done!

Anyway, tonight in the Fortnite store, Epic Games released some new burger-oriented gear that’s sure to put you in a meaty mood. The Beef Boss costume is now available for 1,500 V-Bucks, ready to turn you into the googly-eyed burger hero you were always meant to be, complete with tongue hanging out. You can get a glimpse in the brief trailer from the official Fortnite Twitter account below! (Now we want a full series where he goes out and fights crime.)

Serve up a well-done Victory with the new Beef Boss Outfit and Durrr Burger Gear. Available now! pic.twitter.com/TtXCMirY7u — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 10, 2018

But that’s just the beginning. You can also get your hands on some other epic gear available in the store. For instance, there’s a ketchup and mustard-infused glider on hand, going for 1,200 V-Bucks! No word if it actually spits out ketchup and mustard, but it would be a neat effect if it did.

There’s also a new harvesting tool with the Patty Whacker, which, surprise, is a large spatula. It’s perfect for flipping out materials when you need them the most, and it’ll only set you back 500 V-Bucks!

No word yet on how long these goods will be available, but something tells us that they’re being, ahem, served up for a limited time. So make sure you get you food fix filled fast, or else they’ll end up driving through.

Be sure to check out the other goods available in the shop as well once you have your complete beefy outfit all set to go. As you can see, there’s no shortage of goods to pick up for your character.

But of course, we have to have that mask. In fact, if Epic Games could make us a few of these for the office, we’d appreciate it. Talk about service with a smile!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC. Pick these systems up and make your order to go!