Fortnite Players React to Incredible Missile Launch

There she goes! The Fortnite missile launch event has come and gone but not without leaving a lasting impression on players worldwide! The servers were full and the internet was hyped as Epic Games continues to show their fans that they know how to party and give Battle Royale connesiuers an experience they’ll remember. It was also a phenomenal way to see the community come together and for those that didn’t snipe us while getting our own footage, we thank you.

We weren’t alone in our excitement from what happened! After the initial blast, many were reporting portals opening up across the sky, shooting out projectiles, finally to settle on what seems to be a permanent scar looming ominously over the map! We’ve got some footage below, with even more here, but here are some of our favourite reactions because … we can’t keep this excitement to ourselves!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a look at the whole Blast Off event as seen in-game! #Fortnite

Source: https://t.co/pz8KclGtfC pic.twitter.com/vrRAiZ7exL — Fortnite News • FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) June 30, 2018

I think it’s a simulation where they are making soldiers to fight in the save the world mode and they are trying to escape the simulation — iCrashh (@iCrashhh) June 30, 2018

Took some photos from the rocket launch in Fortnite. For those of you who missed it. #Fortnite #ROCKETLAUNCH pic.twitter.com/iIkZbS5cCF — GENT🎮🦄 (@ImJust_AGamer) June 30, 2018

Hope everyone enjoyed the show! Was incredible to see everyone watching (on both teams and pics you guys are sharing)! Love this community. Even more incredible that I got to enjoy with my family. #Fortnite Going to be a wild ride ahead 🙂 pic.twitter.com/AUIZC3L3B5 — K.L. Smith (@arCtyC) June 30, 2018

The sense of community was REAL and really is a testament to the power of video games! With Fortnite smashing records left and right and continuing to pave the way for accessibility, we don’t see this powerhouse dying out anytime soon!

Did you see the latest event? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!