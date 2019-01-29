New ‘Fortnite’ Update Adds Mobile Controller Support, Solid Gold LTM, and More

A new update went live for Fortnite players earlier this morning and with it comes a new Chiller Grenade, Creative changes, and a few vaulted items along the way. But there have also been a few technical tweaks as well, including the long-awaited mobile controller support that many players have been asking for.

First things first, mobile:

Mobile Controller support Android: most of Bluetooth controller adapters, such as Steelseries Stratus XL, Gamevice, XBox1, Razer Raiju, and Moto Gamepad. iOS: MFi controllers, such as Steelseries Nimbus and Gamevice. Disabled phone vibration if a gamepad attached.

60Hz on select Android models We are rolling out 60Hz support (to be enabled in settings) on select Android devices. We have been working with our partners on optimizations and are rolling this out initially on the following specific models. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (USA variant) Huawei Honor View 20 Huawei Mate 20 X

Added audio visualization icons for vehicles and Balloons

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causes players to be unable to build multiple structure types while simultaneously holding down the build button and changing build types.

Fixed Harvesting Tool button no longer swaps back to the previously selected weapon

Fixed Multiple simultaneous button presses on mobile can disable the fire button

Fixed No padlock icon appears on the directional pad when locking with auto-run on mobile.

Fixed Several UI buttons having lower resolution than the other buttons.

The team also pushed their Solid Gold LTM where everything that drops is a legendary weapon and spawning materials have increased dramatically. Keep in mind though, this is a Limited Time Mode which means it won’t stick around forever.

Other changes made to the Battle Royale game include:

Memory and networking optimization for Apples and Mushrooms.

Added unique vehicle specific messages in the feed when players are eliminated or downed.

Edit Delay Re-enabled client-side editing improvements. These were turned off in 7.20 due to an input bug they were causing.

Fixed Boogie Bombs not affecting players that are wearing the Sneaky Snowman when struck on exposed legs/feet.

Fixed Sneaky Snowman’s last charge breaking away right after applying if another Sneaky Snowman is present in a different inventory slot.

Fixed an issue where the glider would auto-deploy closer to the ground than expected when holding glider redeploy from the bus.

Fixed the X-4 Stormwing’s health bar occasionally not displaying.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a Sneaky Snowman if it landed next to them.

Increased the amount of materials gained from looting Chests and Floor Loot from 20 to 30.

Increased the number of materials received from Supply Drops from 40 to 60.

Bug Fixes

Aim assist now targets enemies on vehicles rather than the base of the vehicles they’re occupying.

Quickly switching to Traps then weapons on gamepads no longer causes players to shoot or swing pickaxes.

Supply Drop balloons now take environmental damage, including damage from explosives or biplanes gun.

Fixed instances of a free wall piece showing as placeable but not building.

Fixed player cameras from becoming distorted when another player enters a Zipline.

Fixed an issue where the magnet on the Zipline could be invisible on use.

Fixed an issue where boost visual effects could appear while operating a vehicle near a Zipline.

Players can now properly progress through and complete the Week 4 “Use an X-4 Stormwing plane in different matches” Challenge.

Screens no longer shake uncontrollably after after walking on icy surfaces.

Players will no longer lose the ability to turn the X-4 Stormwing after hitting terrain/structures.

Events

New Tournament Added: Architect Pop-Up Cup (Solo, Duo, and Squads) Settings from previous Pop-Up Cup tournaments still apply to this tournament. Within this mode, player built structures can now be edited by any player, regardless of team status. This is an experiment that we’d like to try out in this testing environment, but aren’t quite sure of the full impact. We’d love to hear feedback from your experiences playing with this change.

Tournaments may now feature leaderboards for each event session, highlighting top performers.

Participating in tournaments now requires a minimum account level of 10.

As well as dropped framerate issues being seemingly fixed. To check out everything new in the latest patch, check out the full notes right here.