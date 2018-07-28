Fortnite May Further Nerf Remote Explosives

Fortnite’s Remote Explosives may soon be nerfed again following the changes made shortly after Patch v5.1 released.

Several days ago, Epic Games disabled the Remote Explosives weapon in Fortnite Battle Royale to correct some issues that were unintentionally happening. The destruction radius for the item had been mistakenly changed, Epic Games said, and the team planned to fix it. After working on the problem, Epic Games reenabled the weapon while giving insight into the changes that were made. The problem was fixed, though the Remote Explosives still came out the other end with a nerf.

“Update: Remote Explosives are ready to be re-enabled after a bug fix and an adjustment to their explosion radius,” Epic Games said on Reddit. “The damage radius is now a unified 520 units, whereas in previous patches it was 600 units for structures and 400 units for players. To be clear, this change represents a reduction in the structure damage radius of Remote Explosives.

“But that’s not the only change in the works! We’ve been hearing the community feedback that availability of this item is too high. To address this, we’ve been considering a reduction to drop count and max stack size, and even the rate at which they drop in the world. Look for possible changes in the near future. In the meantime, please let us know what you think once you’ve had a chance to try out their new reduced effectiveness.”

The comment on Reddit also added that Epic Games has heard players’ feedback on Remote Explosives and may consider further nerfs. While those were briefly discussed in the Reddit post, a newer video from Epic Games addressed the state of Remote Explosives as well by mentioning the most recent nerf.

“We’ve recently reduced the radius at which a charge of remote explosives can damage structures and made a change that requires the charge to stick to something before it can be detonated,” Epic Games said in Friday’s update. “With those changes, Remote Explosives are in a healthier spot but still hitting their goal of providing significant destruction towards structures that comes at the cost of some forethought and risk of execution.”

Epic Games went on to share the nerf mentioned in the Reddit post above with those who might not’ve seen it before saying that Fortnite players can look for these changes to be added to the game as early as Patch 5.2, but a guarantee on when and if they’ll be added wasn’t given.