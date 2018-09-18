‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals Tons of New Cosmetic Items Coming Soon

The latest update for Fortnite is now live and just like every other patch that launched prior to this one, the dataminers came out to play to find all of the delectable new cosmetic items making their way in game. The latest find? Pure gold – unless of course you have a fear of clowns.

The latest datamine comes courtesy of FNBR and shows off new Back Bling, a sweet new Valkyrie skin, terrifying Clown skins (one is even called ‘Nite Nite.’ Come on, that’s deliberate), and even a new emote.

The Ghost Portal first leaked last week and we were hoping that would have been added in today’s update. Alas, it was not meant to be but hopefully with the similarly themed skins now showing up, that means we’ll be getting a closer look than ever before.

Need even more Fortnite goodness in your life? If you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, the new Port-a-Fortress is now live. “This new consumable creates a massive fortress to defend against and repel enemies,” boasts Epic Games in their latest blog post and honestly? This item is a total game changer! You can see it in action with the video in our previous coverage here, but when the game counts down to the final ten players? This will easily tilt the favor of the match in one clear direction.

Port-a-Fortress

It’s huge!

Builds instantly.

Includes built-in Bouncers for an easy exit.

Legendary Rarity.

Found in Vending Machines, chests, Supply Drops, and Supply Llamas.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC players. It’s also available for iOS and select Android devices as well as the latest addition to the game’s accessibility!

