Fortnite’s Newest Sprites Have Arrived, Including the Best Design Yet (Here’s What They Do)

The latest Fortnite update has arrived. V41.30 brings in the new Simpsons-themed Reload map, crossover content for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and a Festival refresh. But most importantly, at least for the collectors in the room, today’s Fortnite update adds three new Sprites to the game. The update itself should have wrapped up around 6 AM, but the new Sprites are part of the New Sprite Day rollout. That means they’re just now available as of 9 AM ET.

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This wave of new Sprites includes two designs based on iconic Fortnite characters, each with several variants. It also brings us three new Quack Variants, plus two new variants of the Grim Sprite. Based on what I’ve seen on social media, that Peely Sprite is going to be the breakout hit from this season. But then again, the John Wick sprite headed to the Simpsons Reload map could give it a run for its money. Now that New Sprite Day is underway, let’s dig into the details on the latest new Sprites in Fortnite.

Every New Sprite Added to Fortnite on July 30th & What They Do

Courtesy of Epic Games

Today’s update brings several new Sprites that will be available through Sprite Chests throughout standard Fortnite maps, plus new Variants of existing Sprites. The confirmed Sprites that are now available in the game are:

Llama Sprite – Grants a chance to get weapon upgrades from ammo boxes. Available in Gummy, Galaxy, Gem, and Gold variants.

– Grants a chance to get weapon upgrades from ammo boxes. Available in Gummy, Galaxy, Gem, and Gold variants. Peely Sprite – Pings when nearby players have a rare Sprite (but marks you on the map when it does). Available in Gummy, Galaxy, Gold, and Holofoil variants.

– Pings when nearby players have a rare Sprite (but marks you on the map when it does). Available in Gummy, Galaxy, Gold, and Holofoil variants. Quack Earth Sprite – Increases odds to find rare items when opening chests.

– Increases odds to find rare items when opening chests. Quack Fire Sprite – Emits a fiery burst when you deal enough damage to a foe.

– Emits a fiery burst when you deal enough damage to a foe. Quack Water Sprite – Replenishes your shields when standing in water.

– Replenishes your shields when standing in water. Ironmouse Sprite – Regenerates your health over time when it’s low, while also giving Cloak and low gravity.

– Regenerates your health over time when it’s low, while also giving Cloak and low gravity. Grim Sprite – Two new variants added: Gem and Holofoil. Retains the same ability where players who attack you get marked for a specific amount of time that increases with each level.

– Two new variants added: Gem and Holofoil. Retains the same ability where players who attack you get marked for a specific amount of time that increases with each level. John Wick Sprite – Knocking players reveals other nearby foes.

While the Llama and Peely Sprites shouldn’t be too hard to find, chances are that the new Quack Sprite Variants will be quite rare. After all, the Quack variant is a brand new addition to the game, and it’s supposedly going to be every bit as rare as Galaxy Sprites. The Ironmouse Sprite won’t be easy to get either, given that it’s a new Mythic Sprite. As for John Wick, this Sprite works a little differently, so I’m going to break out how to get it below.

How to Get the Reload-Exclusive John Wick Sprite in Fortnite

Courtesy of Epic Games

Unlike the more standard additions this New Sprite Day, the John Wick Sprite is only available on the new Simpsons Fortnite Reload map. So, if you want to add that one to your collection, you’ll need to load into the newly added map. Once you’re there, you can snag the Mythic John Wick Sprite in Sprite Chests on the map, but also as a reward for winning matches in Simpsons Fortnite Reload.

Eliminating a player who is already carrying a John Wick Sprite will also reportedly get you one, so be careful advertising your prize too loudly once you snag it for yourself. As for its ability? The new John Wick Sprite will reveal nearby enemies after you knock or eliminate another player. Once you acquire it in the Reload map, you should be able to use it in other modes, as well.

Which Sprite are you hoping to get first in this latest Fortnite update? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!