Fortnite Leak Reveals Full Blown Simpsons-Themed Map

A new leak points to a Simpsons crossover coming to Fortnite this Fall and will come with a map takeover. The leak suggests it will be released in November and further details how long it would be available to players. Epic Games has held crossover events of this proportion before, especially for a popular series like The Simpsons, as seen by the recent Star Wars crossover this season.

Well-known Fortnite leaker HYPEX shared details about the supposed crossover between Fortnite and The Simpsons via X. Along with a November release, the leaker stated it would be a Reload-sized map, would last one month, and feature weekly updates. HYPEX sourced other leakers, Loolo_WRLD and Egyptian_Leaker, at the end of this reveal.

The Simpsons has surprisingly not been added to Fortnite thus far. One could argue it is similar in style to Family Guy, which has seen a collaboration with Fortnite. If the leak is true, the popular TV show will finally be added at the end of Chapter 6. Fortnite has just begun Chapter 6 Season 4, meaning there will be at least one more season before The Simpsons potentially join the game.

Along with the Simpsons map takeover, fans can likely expect various cosmetic items to be added as well. This may include skins, pickaxes, emotes, and more. Epic Games could even pull content from the show or other games, such as The Simpsons: Hit & Run, when considering what to add to Fortnite.

Fortnite is known for its incredibly vast number of collaborations. Each one brings new content to the game, primarily in skins, but there have been major collaborations as well. The Simpsons is large enough to justify a full-blown crossover event and it could include some crazy ideas, especially with map designs and weapons.