‘Fortnite’ New Year’s Eve Event Leaked

A new Fortnite patch is out which means the dataminers are in full force uncovering what could be down the road for the popular Battle Royale game. Since the “14 Days of Fortnite” event kicks off officially tomorrow, it looks like one leaker got a little ahead of the curve when they discovered a New Year’s Eve event planned for the end of the year.

NewYear timer… going into the New Year in game?! SICK! pic.twitter.com/xtHAj2OH8C — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 18, 2018

New Year EVENT! pic.twitter.com/pKmGaMrU49 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 18, 2018

The above files found reveal a lot about the upcoming event, including what the overall look it will have (disco balls, anyone?). This also falls in line with an earlier leak we revealed that showed off a disco-themed wrap used as a vehicle/weapon skin.

Tons of new year shit is coming, imma try and grab some images@HYPEX is image 1@FortTory is image 2@TrixLeaks is image 3 (Some 14 days of christmas challenges?) pic.twitter.com/VQA9JdvdgV — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) December 18, 2018

Though nothing has been confirmed yet by the studio itself, we do know that Epic Games has a ton of surprises in store over the next two weeks – including new Limited Time Modes. According to the dev’s most recent blog post, “The holidays have hit Battle Royale, and it’s shown across the map in a variety of ways. Pick up a Snowball Launcher or hide within a holiday-lit Legendary Bush after dropping from the festive Battle Bus!

“In addition to the map makeover, the 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature a new challenge with a new free reward every single day. Each day also brings both new and returning LTMs. And finally, be sure and check out the Item Shop for new and returning holiday outfits appearing daily to show off your holiday spirit. Login everyday to see what’s new!”

The game’s Save the World mode also will have a lot to offer, which you can learn about right here with our previous coverage. As for Fortnite itself, the game is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

