Fortnite Glitch Robbing Players of Rewards and XP

The latest update for Fortnite is now live and like previous patches, this one is a doozy. Tons of new content has been added to the game, including a little something something for those that celebrate the Easter holiday. Unfortunately, it’s not all candies and brightly coloured eggs – many players are reporting not getting their XP or their due rewards due to a newly arisen glitch.

For both fans of the Battle Royale mode and Save the World, the glitch affects everyone. Epic Games recently took to their Twitter account to let players know that they are aware of the issue and are actively investigating it for a quick fix:

The Sniper Shootout v2 LTM isn’t granting rewards, XP, or progress. We’re investigating this and will update you once we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2018

There is an issue with earned rewards not being granted at the end of Save the World missions. We are investigating and will provide an update as soon as we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2018

The issues being reported, as see above, concerns both XP and player progress, as well as affecting the Save the World mission rewards. Though the team is hard at work on finding out what exactly about the latest update triggered this, the amount of players reporting running into this are mounting so we’re definitely crossing our fingers for an immediate solution!

To see what else came with the hefty update in patch 3.4, you can check out the full patch notes here including what’s new and what’s leaving the popular title. You can also get a sneak peek at some of the datamined skins and other cosmetic items found hidden away within the update’s files right here, including a few epic new skins and ‘back bling’.

In other Fortnite news, for those Twitch Prime users – don’t forget to scoop up your free in-game loot! Even more so now that Epic Games has added yet another freebie item to giveaway!

For those that currently have the Prime membership, here’s what you may have already picked up:

Exclusive Battle Royale Havoc Outfit & Back Bling: Style on friend and foe with the Havoc outfit and his Back Bling.

Exclusive Battle Royale Sub Commander Outfit & Slipstream Glider: Navigate the battlefield in the Sub Commander Outfit and Slipstream Glider.

Exclusive Save the World Heroes: Even the mighty Smasher won’t stand a chance against Havoc and Sub Commando Jonesy.

Exclusive Twitch Chat Emojis: Show your Fortnite pride with 4 exclusive Twitch chat emojis.

In addition to the items already available, Epic Games and Twitch just added the Instigator Pickaxe, which will be available this Thursday. If you’ve already scooped up the above items, the pickaxe will automatically show up if your inventory when they go live.