Fortnite OG: Which Skins Are in the Battle Pass?

The new Fortnite season, Chapter 4 Season OG, has brought back classic weapons, points of interests on the map, and cosmetics inspired by the earliest days of the battle royale game. Some of those skins that combine new and old concepts are in the Item Shop while others are in the OG season's battle pass. That pass is live now with players able to pick and choose which parts of it they want by spending their Battle Pass Stars on different cosmetics, and you've got from now until December 2nd to work through it and get what you want.

Most of the rewards in the Season OG battle pass are cosmetics like back blings, emotes, sprays, and other rewards, but there are a few skins to claim with your Battle Stars. Those skins have some alt styles, too, though those who kept up with leaks regarding the new season probably already saw some of those. Whether that's you or you stayed away from those kinds of leaks, we now know everything that's included in the battle pass now that the rewards are live.

Season OG Battle Pass Skins

The battle pass for this season of Fortnite has four main skins for players to unlock: Spectra Knight, Lil Split, Renegade Lynx, and Omegarok. The Spectra Knight skin is unlocked just by buying the season's battle pass, but you'll have to hit a season level of 8 for the Lil Split skin, 22 for Renegade Lynx, and 38 for Omegarok. Each of those main skins can be seen above.

Along with those core cosmetics in the battle pass, Lil Split, Renegade Lynx, and Omegarok all have different alternate styles with some of Lil Split's seen below to show what you can turn that skin into if you prefer one option over the default look. The Spectra Knight doesn't come with any battle pass alt styles because the skin itself has different customization options that you'll unlock through other means.

"This Outfit's an ultra-customizable knight with color, helmet, and Banner options honoring Red Knight, Black Knight, Ultima Knight, and more," an overview of the new Spectra Knight skin explained. "Complete Weekly Quests to unlock customization options for Spectra's helmet, pattern, and displayed Banner. The Spectra Knight Outfit, as well as its color options, are unlocked automatically with the OG Pass purchase."

While not part of the battle pass, it's also worth mentioning that the Red Knight skin has returned to the Item Shop for a limited time. This Legendary skin costs 2,000 V-Bucks, so prepare to drop quite a bit on it if you've been saving up your in-game money.

Like other Fortnite battle passes from before Season OG, this one will cost 950 V-Bucks with players able to recoup their expenses by progressing all the way through it since you can get up to 1,000 V-Bucks just by playing if you have the battle pass. The Season OG battle pass will end at exactly 10 p.m. ET on December 2nd, so you'll have until then to get what you want from it.