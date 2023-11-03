Fortnite OG: Every Map POI So Far

Fortnite is bringing fans back to its past with the upcoming OG Season. That means the map from Chapter 1 is coming back, as are several fan-favorite weapons and items for Fortnite's history. With the returning map means the return of many classic Points of Interest that veteran players will love to see pop back up in the game. Fortunately for anyone hoping to get a leg up on the season that starts on November 3, leakers have already found the map image in the files and have shared all of the known POIs. Here's a look at everything that we know is currently coming to the new map.

All Fortnite OG Season POIs

| SPOILERS – EXCLUSIVE |



Here is an early look at the Chapter 4, Season 5 map.



This image was taken in-game, using v27.00. pic.twitter.com/KatMXCuMC7 — Stream (@StreamFNBR) November 1, 2023

This leak comes courtesy of StreamFNBR on Twitter. They have a long track record of leaking new Fortnite content, making them mostly trustworthy. That said, you'll want to take this leak with as many grains of salt as you usually do with any leak until Epic makes an official announcement. On top of that, the POIs for day one could still change slightly from the ones posted below if Epic decides to make some last-minute changes. With that out of the way, here are all of the POIs that have leaked so far:

Junk Junction

Haunted Hills

Pleasant Park

Lazy Links

Loot Lake

Snobby Shores

Tilted Towers

Greasy Grove

Shifty Shafts

Salty Springs

Frosty Flights

Flush Factory

Lucky Landing

Fatal Fields

Paradise Palms

Retail Row

Dusty Divot

Lonely Lodge

Tomato Temple

Wailing Woods

Risky Reels

It is worth remembering that the rumor for the season is that the map will be in a constant state of flux all season, with areas of the map changing all the time. Because of that, we'll likely see several POI changes as the map fluctuates. In fact, several of these POIs will probably change after a week, meaning you won't have a ton of time to learn them, but since they're returning from past seasons, that shouldn't be too big of a problem.

Fortnite OG Season Start Time

Epic has announced that the Fortnite OG Season will kick off at 2:00 AM CT on November 3. However, veteran players will know that's not actually when the game goes live. Instead, that's when Fortnite enters maintenance mode for several hours. Most likely, that means the season will be available to start playing in the early morning in the United States. Of course, you'll need to download the 27.00 patch before you can hop in, so it might take longer depending on your download speeds and availability. Either way, everyone should be in at some point tomorrow.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. Remember to log in and download the update if you want to jump into the OG Season over the weekend. You'll certainly want to keep up to date if you're hoping to see all of the changes coming to the map throughout the season.