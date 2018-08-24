Fortnite and One Punch Man Collide With This Skin Concept Design

If you haven’t checked out the hilarious anime One-Punch Man, you definitely should rectify that after reading this article. The story of the awkward, ‘most powerful’ superhero in the world mixes action with a subtly deeper message wedged in between comedic one liners and scenarios. It’s a huge hit so naturally it was bound to happen that the popular show would combine with another huge hit: Fortnite.

Fortnite players are pretty well known for their creative spins on cosmetic items and in-game features. Some of them even make into the game as we’ve seen with the inclusion of the new Rift-to-Go item. Still, we’re here for the creative input of the community – we love it, and though this design isn’t the newest of the bunch, it does combine an enjoyable game with one of my favourite animes of all time. For that reason alone, we present to you: One-Pump Man (Get it? Because of the … the gun?):

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those eyes though. Though the face is a little different – and let’s be real, that’s impressive with the accurate in-game visuals – the outfit and stance is spot on. We’ve already had an incredible Marvel crossover with the Infinity Gauntlet event, now it’s time to bring a little anime into the world of Victory Royale! Who’s with me!?

But seriously, this is pretty awesome and we’d definitely be open to seeing even more One-Punch Characters make it into the world of Fortnite. Could you imagine the mayhem it would cause if anime came crashing that particular party? Online gamers would go nuts.

In other Fortnite news, don’t forget that Season 5’s Week 7 challenges are now live! You can learn more about them with our guide here, though a lot of this week’s challenges are more straight forward than previous weeks, and several players can knock out in one fell sweep. For example, if a player drops down in Lazy Links, drops a remote explosive on any player walls, stairs, etc – and uses the SMG for all kills – that’s three ‘to-do’s’ checked off right there! Supply Drops are also pretty straight forward as well.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!

You can follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.