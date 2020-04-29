New Fortnite Non-Combat Map Revealed

✖

As part of a new round of Fortnite leaks and datamining, as well as what appears to be emails from Epic Games to influencers and partnered creators, a new non-combat map for Fortnite has been revealed. The new map looks to be a new staging grounds associated with an upcoming "Party Royale" mode that will let players participate in races, skydive, play soccer, and more without any of that pesky "fighting each other" commonly associated with the battle royale video game.

"Party Royale is a new experimental and evolving space," an email recently sent out to some folks reads, as revealed by regular Fortnite leaker HYPEX. "Leave your weapons and mats behind." According to the email, which appears to be from Epic Games, some tests for this "space" are set to take place this Friday, May 1st, at 9PM ET. Other leaks more directly connect the new mode/evolving space and map, which would make sense given that description.

You can check out the new non-combat map below:

Given the current trajectory of Fortnite's development and association with general popular culture, adding a specific space to host non-combat functions makes total sense. The recent Travis Scott event, for example, sounds like it would have been the perfect sort of Party Royale event. And given the incredible popularity of Astronomical, one imagines that Epic Games is absolutely trying to figure out how to accomplish more along the same lines.

At this point, it's unclear exactly when the general populace will be able to get their digital hands on the new Fortnite map or mode. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is ongoing, and Season 3 is set to launch on June 4th. The popular video game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

