Fortnite: Here's When Season 3 Starts

In case you missed it, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 won't actually end in the next couple of days on April 30th as originally planned. Epic Games previously announced that Season 2 of the popular battle royale video game would be extended, meaning that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will now really begin in early June -- over a month after it would have done so.

More specifically, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will now launch on June 4th. It's unclear what the extended time might actually mean for the video game, as one imagines certain plans and schedules have shifted and realigned to accommodate for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in addition to the Season 3 delay. It's also worth noting that this is absolutely not the first time a planned update has been delayed for the video game.

"Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season," the announcement from Epic Games earlier this month stated. "We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!"

Granted, this notice came before Fortnite went and added X-Force skins for Cable, Domino, and Psylocke to the game, and also before the Travis Scott Astronomical event was even announced, let alone completed. It's entirely possible that Epic Games has even more surprises in store, but there is no telling what they might be given the scale and general ambition of what has already been accomplished in Season 2.

What do you think of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 extension? Are you looking forward to Season 3? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

As mentioned above, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is ongoing, and Season 3 is set to launch on June 4th. The video game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

