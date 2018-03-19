Fortnite Is a Perfect Fit For the Nintendo Switch, And Here’s Why

Epic Games’ Fortnite has officially taken over the world, with millions of players on console and PC, and a pretty sizable audience on the mobile front, even though that version is still in beta.

Still, there seems to be one system missing out on the action – the Nintendo Switch. A version of Fortnite has yet to be announced for that system, but it’s inevitable, mainly based on fan demand and the fact that Chance the Rapper really wants to play it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But there are a number of reasons why Fortnite would be perfect for the Nintendo Switch, and give Epic Games, along with Nintendo, another winning season with the game. We believe they’re already aware of the demand, but let’s break down the key reasons anyway:

The Potential For Nintendo Crossover Items Is Huge

While Epic Games has a lot of cosmetics to offer within Fortnite, the Nintendo Switch would probably be the best option for exclusive items. Think about it – the idea of getting Nintendo-themed costumes and goodies for the game would be more than enough incentive for cosmetic purchases, not to mention a booster for Nintendo Switch system sales.

So, what kind of items are we talking? Well, how about Mario, Link and Captain Falcon costumes that help your character stand out from the crowd? And, hey, for that matter, a Super Mario classic hammer, as pictured above, would be perfect for scavenging resources.

And that’s not including the stuff you could unlock in the game with Amiibo figurines. Not only could you get some great costumes, but new weapons too. Imagine Shovel Knight‘s weapon showing up within the game, with just a tap of his Amiibo.

While we’re at it – purple Fortnite JoyCons and a special Pro Controller would be excellent, yeah?

It’d Be a Perfect Showcase For Nintendo’s Online Service

We already know that Nintendo will be launching its online service for the Switch in September, with fairly reasonable membership rates and new features being introduced, including a variety of classic games.

However, the service needs good online games to capitalize this service and show its worth – and Fortnite is the perfect title to do so. While things might be a little slow going at first, Fortnite would help accommodate players, while at the same time giving them something to enjoy, either in handheld mode or docked.

The only thing, though, is Nintendo needs to figure out a way better chat solution. The Splatoon 2 set-up just won’t work here. Hopefully, they’re already considering alternatives that’ll make it easy to talk with your Fortnite pals.

Nintendo Could Hype Up Fortnite Like Nobody’s Business

With the possibility of Fortnite on Switch, Nintendo has some huge promotional opportunities it can take advantage of.

For instance, with its Online service, it could put Fortnite front and center, saying people can “now play it anywhere.” For that matter, it could also announce it at E3 and ride the party bus all the way through the show, maybe even promoting the game right at its booth. Even with its availability on other consoles, we’re willing to bet it would draw huge crowds.

And, while we’re at it, how about introducing Shigeru Miyamoto and Reggie Fils-Aime as special guests in the company’s Victory Royale event at E3? It’d be fun to see them work together on a squad and put Ninja in his place. (That is, unless he’s got Drake to back him up again.)

It Could Convince Other Developers of the Stability of the Online Service

If anyone can get a good online game up and running on the Nintendo Switch, it’s Epic Games. The publisher has already proven it can get online rounds of Fortnite running across a number of systems, as well as mobile, without missing a beat. So, if it can work with Nintendo to get the proper network coding, it could make Fortnite stand out as an example of how to do an online game right for the system. (Not that it’s bad, mind you, but it could set a new example for the service.)

And that could bring in some heavy hitters. We already know Arena of Valor is coming to the Switch, but there are other titles that could bring big online communities. For instance, the indie hit The Darwin Project – or, for that matter, big AAA releases, like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, come to mind.

Epic Games could easily make this worth their while, as well as Nintendo’s – and stand as the flagship company that made the company’s new online network something truly spectacular.

It’s a Perfect Title For Most of the Switch’s Audience

While Fortnite isn’t a kid’s game – it’s rated T for teen, even with its lack of carnage – it is an ideal title when it comes to reaching out to Nintendo Switch’s key demographic. Remember, when the first commercial for the system launched, Nintendo was going for an older millennial crowd – and Fortnite caters to them perfectly.

Not only that, but being T rated, it could also bring in an audience of young adults looking to see what the Fortnite craze is all about, and that means more system sales in the long run and continued growth of the Nintendo Switch’s player base.

Again, it doesn’t hurt either company to see these results. And who knows, a game like Fortnite could boost Nintendo’s profits even further than the system’s sales in its initial year.

And dare we forget what kind of impact Rocket League made when it debuted last year? We sure didn’t. (And we know it’s a different game than Fortnite, but it just goes to show that Nintendo isn’t afraid of bringing popular hits to the Switch.)

So, come on, Nintendo and Epic Games. Sign the deal, make it happen, and bring Fortnite to the Switch! We’d sure love it (along with Chance the Rapper, of course).

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!