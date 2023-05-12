PlayStation Makes Two Big Changes to PS Plus Free Games Offer

PlayStation had made two big changes to the free PS Plus games it's offering this month via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. More specifically, one game that was removed from the PS Plus lineup, inexplicably, has returned but in its place another game that was offered alongside it and other games is now only going to be available to a select few subscribers in a certain part of the world.

First, the game that was announced, removed, and then added back. If you were looking forward to playing Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town on PS4 when it was announced for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, and then were disappointed when it was removed out of nowhere, you can be happy again because it's back part of the offer.

The bad news is that Soundfall on PS4 and PS5, which was announced as part of the lineup, is indeed part of the lineup, but only in Japan/Asia. It was originally announced for everyone, but this was a mistake. Why it's only available in these parts of the world, we don't know, as PlayStation doesn't say.

This is now the second update PlayStation has made to Wednesday's announcement of May's free PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games. Hopefully this time it's accurate, but if not, we will be sure to update the story if the situation changes. As for the lineup of games, it won't be live until May 16, which is this Tuesday.

How long these games will be available, we don't know, but as long as they are available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premiums subscribers can play said games as much as they want. However, once they leave the subscription services, subscribers to the two different tiers will need to buy each game outright if they want to continue to play.

