Steam Users Can Save $20 and Download New Game for Free

Steam users can now save $20 and download a fairly popular game for free, courtesy of Fanatical. The only catch is that you need to sign up for Fanatical's newsletter to redeem the offer, however, there's nothing stopping you from doing this and unsubscribing after you secure the game. That said, the deal in question is only available for a limited time and has limited quantities, so there's a chance it has either expired or run out by the time you're reading this. If it hasn't, then you're getting a free Steam code for Hotshot Racing.

Developed by both Sumo Digital and Lucky Mountain Games -- and published by Curve Games -- Hotshot Racing debuted back in 2020. On Metacritic, it boasts scores ranging from 71 to 79, depending on the platform. The PC version specifically is at the bottom of this range, though it's unclear why this is. Whatever the case, on Steam itself the game has a "Mostly Positive" rating with 77 percent of 803 users review rating the game positively. "Mostly Positive" is the third highest rating a game can earn, below "Very Positive" and "Overwhelmingly Positive."

"Hotshot Racing is a blisteringly fast arcade-style racing game fusing drift handling, razor-sharp retro visuals and an incredible sense of speed to create an exhilarating driving experiencem," reads the game's official description on Steam. "Developed by racing game veterans SUMO Nottingham and Lucky Mountain Games, Hotshot Racing is an all-new driving experience which revives the classic arcade gameplay of the 90s and thrusts it into the modern era."

Unfortunately, the Steam listing for the game notes that its Steam Deck compatibility is "unsupported." What does this mean? Well, it means either some or all of the game is not supported on the handheld machine. In other words, if you were planning on checking this out with a Steam Deck, well, you can't. This could change in the future when and if Steam Deck compatibility is added by Valve and the makers of the game. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PC gaming and all things Steam -- including everything between the latest news and deals, the latest rumors and leaks, and the latest reviews and interviews -- click here.