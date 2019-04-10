Here Are All of ‘Fortnite’s Reboot Van Locations

It’s been rumored since shortly after the arrival of Apex Legends that Fortnite would be getting it’s own respawn feature. This led to leaks of the Reboot Vans, which Epic Games has officially added to the massively popular Battle Royale title with the latest update. When a squad member is eliminated, they will now drop their Reboot Card, which can be picked up by any teammate and taken to a Reboot Van. Upon being rebooted, players spawn atop the van with limited resources, but they are able to continue their fight. Luckily we have a nifty map to help you locate all of the new Reboot Vans.

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite Reboot Vans have been added to all of the major POIs, but it’s always nice to have a map for reference. As can be seen in the image below, there are a total of 19 Reboot Vans spread across the Fortnite Battle Royale map, each of which will allow players to keep on fighting for that epic Victory Royale.

For more on Fortnite Battle Royale’s new Reboot Vans and Reboot Cards, here’s how they work:

Reboot Van / Cards

Reboot Vans have now been added to the map at all major POIs.

When squad members are eliminated they now drop their Reboot Card, which can be collected by other squad members. Reboot Vans / Cards are disabled in Solos, Big Team Limited Time Modes, and any modes with respawns enabled. Reboot Cards remain in the world for 90s after they’ve been dropped. Pickup Interaction time: 0.5 seconds.

Bringing Reboot Cards to Reboot Vans will bring each squad member whose card has been collected back into battle. Collected Reboot Cards can be turned in by any squad member regardless of which member picked up the Card. Interaction time: 10 seconds. A Reboot Van goes on cooldown and cannot be activated again for 120 seconds after it’s used.

Rebooted squad members return with: 100 Health 1 Common Pistol 36 Light Ammo 100 Wood



Fortnite Battle Royale is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you glad Epic has finally added the Reboot Vans to Fortnite? How long do you think it will take for the developer to remove them from the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

