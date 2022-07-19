Fortnite Brings Back Refer a Friend Program

Fortnite developer Epic Games has officially brought back its Refer a Friend program for 2022. Players will now be able to refer several different friends to play Fortnite together in order to earn various rewards. Most notably, the various rewards that players can earn through the new Refer a Friend program include a new Xander Outfit.

To start off with the new Fortnite Refer a Friend program, players will need to sign up to the specific Refer a Friend website with their respective Epic accounts. They can then invite up to five eligible friends via the website to play together in Fortnite. Once that's handled, players simply need to complete in-game tasks together with their referred friends in order to earn rewards.

There are, however, a number of caveats. Friends are only able to be referred by others if they have played less than two hours of a Fortnite Battle Royale or Zero Build playlist in the past 30 days. Earning points to count toward rewards is also done through very specific means such as "playing a match in Fortnite together, earning eliminations in Battle Royale and/or Zero Build, or leveling up your Fortnite account." Both the person referring and the one being referred also need to be in-game friends in order to participate, and referrers cannot also be referees. The final challenge, which grants the Xander Outfit, requires players to specifically level up their Fortnite accounts by 60 career levels -- which is by no means impossible, but certainly requires investing quite a bit of time into playing together.

As noted above, Fortnite's Refer a Friend program is back as of today. The 2022 version will run through January 10, 2023, at 11:59PM ET/8:59PM PT. Rewards for participating in the program include the new Xander Outfit. Fortnite itself is, more generally, currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin', and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version -- though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

