Fortnite Reimagining Universal Monsters Through New Skins and Animated Shorts

During this year’s Fortnitemares event, Fortnite players have the opportunity to purchase skins based on the classic Universal Monsters. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the partnership between Epic Games and Universal will extend this week through a new set of animated shorts Called We Will Be Monsters, in which the Universal Monsters will be reimagined through all new designs. These versions will offer more diverse takes on the original Universal Monsters. The animated shorts will be part of the current Shortnitemares festival, and the first will feature Bride of Frankenstein and Dracula. Naturally, this will lead to new skins in the game, with Bride of Frankenstein coming first.

A teaser for the first We Will Be Monsters short can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We Will Be Monsters is being directed by Rick Famuyiwa. Fans of The Mandalorian might be familiar with Famuyiwa’s work, as he has directed and written multiple episodes of the series, including “The Prisoner” in Season One, and “The Believer” in Season Two. The voice cast of the series will include Chemon Theys as The Bride, Victory Ndukwe as Frankenstein’s Monster, and Emmy Saheki as The Mummy. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group president Abhijay Prakash talked up the diversity of these new takes.

“This is another manifestation of our monsters, and they have never been depicted this diverse,” Prakash told THR.

Prakash went on to say that this is Universal’s way of “evolving and building our IP and content for different formats.” It’s difficult to parse whether these versions of the characters will appear outside of Fortnite, but it will be interesting to see the reception. These designs are clearly a big departure from the classic Universal depictions, but those skins are also available in Fortnite, as well. In other words, fans shouldn’t expect to see the originals go away anytime soon!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out these animated shorts in Fortnite? What do you think of these new designs? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!