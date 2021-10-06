Fortnitemares 2021 Brings New Skins, a Returning LTM, and More

Halloween is just a few short weeks away, and for Fortnite fans, that means it’s finally time for the game’s annual Fortnitemares event! The event is now live in the game, and players can look forward to daily updates, new and returning skins, and a whole lot more. Two of the skins revealed thus far are based on popular Universal Monsters: Frankenstein’s Monster and The Mummy. These skins will both be available in the Item Shop, but The Mummy will also appear as a character on the game’s map later in the month.

The Universal Monsters skins aren’t available just yet, but players can find new and returning Halloween-themed skins throughout October, and two are in the Item Shop right now: Boxy and Boxer, which are meant to resemble skeleton costumes made out of cardboard boxes. This year’s theme involves a fortune teller’s cards, which will reveal more skins throughout the event. One of the cards revealed so far seems to hint at a major guest character, and readers can find out more about that right here.

Players looking for more Halloween fun can find it in the Fortnitemares section of the game’s playlist menu. There, players will discover “maps, games, and experiences” that have been created by Fortnite‘s fan community. The Cubes will also move on to the next part of their plan this month. Players will be able to find “a new weapon from The Sideways and returning Halloween tricks” to aid them in the game. Epic Games is also teasing the return of an LTM this month. We don’t know what to expect for sure, but it’s possible Fortnitemares could see the return of the Horde Rush LTM, as previous leaks have indicated.

During Fortnitemares, Epic Games will be presenting the third Short Nites film festival, naturally titled “Shortnitemares.” These animated shorts will be in keeping with the theme, and Epic Games will be revealing more as their release draws closer.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to this year’s Fortnitemares event? Do you hope that Horde Rush will return during the event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!