Fortnite Makes V-Bucks More Expensive in Some Regions

Fortnite players got some bad news this week with Epic Games announcing plans to change up the prices of V-Bucks in select regions. In the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico, prices are going up for the different V-Bucks bundles offered in the Item Shop with prices on certain "Packs" also going up accordingly. The United States is not among those regions that'll see price increases, for now, but for those who will see changes, these will all take effect starting on July 17th.

In the announcement for these pricing changes, Epic Games said that the prices are going up "based on economic factors like inflation and currency fluctuations." Fortunately for those who will see the prices go up, the adjustments are pretty minor in most cases. A bundle of 1,000 V-Bucks currently costs £6.49 in the UK, for example, but after July 17th, it'll cost £6.99 instead. At the other end of the V-Bucks spectrum is the big bundle of 13,500 V-Bucks which will soon cost £69.99 instead of the current price of £64.99.

The chart showing the updated V-Bucks prices can be found below. The Packs shown there will be adjusted, too, and Epic Games said that once the Dark Reflections, Magma Masters, Lava Legends, Summer Legends, and the Wish, Set, Match Quest Packs are back in rotation, they'll see similar pricing changes.

Again, the United States and many others are spared from this price adjustment, and while these could happen at literally any time that Epic Games deems them necessary, they thankfully don't happen too often. In the post that announced the changes, Epic Games pointed out that the last big price adjustment like this one happened back in 2021 with the one before that taking place in 2019. There was at least one occasion when V-Bucks prices went down, not up, but that incident helped kill off all the Apple vs. Epic Games drama and was largely overshadowed by the ensuing legal battles.

These new V-Bucks prices will go into effect on July 17th, so grab your V-Bucks now while you can before those go up if you want to lock in a lower price.