Fortnite Leak Reveals Unreleased Skins Ahead of Season 8

If you’re trying to stay abreast of all the Fortnite leaks going on lately and want to know what cosmetics to look forward to, datamining efforts shared on social media by Fortnite leakers are typically the way to go. Those showcase the skins that are coming during the current season as well as those that are further out, and whether they’re featured through names alone or actual in-game looks at the skins, they always give a good idea of what’s coming.

To give players a mostly one-stop source for skins to come, Fortnite leaker HYPEX shared the video below this week. It features an extensive list of different outfits that players will be able to equip at some point whenever they’re released. It’s just over eight minutes of leaks, so if there’s a future skin that you’ve heard about in the past, there’s a good chance you’ll see it here.

Had to deal with some stuff IRL but here are all the unreleased cosmetics InGame, go drop a like 👀https://t.co/NFqWVKufOW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

While HYPEX’s video largely focuses on the actual character skins that haven’t been released yet, that’s not all it covers. The video also encompasses different emotes, pickaxes, and other types of collectibles that players will be able to acquire at some point.

What players can typically bank on, however, is that these skins will be released at some point. We’ve already seen that happen with Wonder Woman after people were able to get her skin through the Wonder Woman Cup, but if you weren’t able to do so, you can always just purchase it through the Item Shop at 8 p.m. ET on August 19th.

Of course, it’s typically difficult to predict when these cosmetics will be released even if players know they’re coming eventually, so there’s no telling how long people will be waiting on their favorite unreleased skin from this roundup to actually be available. These compilations quickly become outdated, too, as skins are released and new ones are leaked, but they’re handy indicators of when players should hold onto their V-Bucks and when they’re safe to spend what they have.

Below are a few other cosmetics that have leaked even since this video was shared. Like the skins shown in the video, we don’t yet know when they’ll be released: