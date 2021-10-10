Fortnite Officially Releases Rick Grimes Skin

Following a leak within the past day that seemed to indicate that a Rick Grimes skin would soon be coming to Fortnite, Epic Games has now made the news official. Within the past day, this skin a based on Grimes has finally come to the Fortnite Item Shop, making it one of the most notable new additions to the game within its current season. Like all other skins that come to Fortnite, though, it won’t be able to be purchased for long.

Epic Games revealed this Rick Grimes Fortnite skin on social media recently to announced that the character was finally available in the game. The skin itself is based on Andrew Lincoln’s version of the character, which was seen in The Walking Dead TV series. To go along with the base skin, some new items have also released alongside Grimes to give players a bit more in-game flair. Specifically, a spiked club, a satellite, and a piece of Backblin resembling the duffle bag that Grimes carries with him have all now come to Fortnite.

He’s shown us what it takes to go through all walks of life.. and afterlife.



Grab the Rick Grimes Outfit available now in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/Vhue31dKPh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 10, 2021

As a whole, this Grimes skin isn’t the first time that Fortnite has collaborated with The Walking Dead. In the past, two skins based on Michonne and Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead television series have also been released before. To go along with the launch of this skin based on Grimes, Epic Games opted to also bring back the outfits associated with Michonne and Daryl as well. So if you’re a fan of The Walking Dead and want that to be reflected in Fortnite, now is your chance to snag all of these skins before they disappear.

If you’re looking to pick up this Rick Grimes skin for yourself, it should be purchasable in all versions of Fortnite across all platforms. This includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.

How do you feel about this Rick Grimes skin finally making its way to Fortnite? And are you hoping to see more characters from The Walking Dead join the game in the future? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.