Fortnite Leak Teases Rick Grimes Skin From The Walking Dead

A new leak associated with Fortnite has teased that Rick Grimes, who is (or was) the main protagonist from The Walking Dead comic books and its accompanying TV series, will be heading to the battle royale shooter in the near future. Although developer Epic Games has yet to comment on the addition of Grimes in a public manner just yet, the way in which his Fortnite skin leaked seems to all but confirm that he’ll be arriving before long.

The way in which this Rick Grimes skin for Fortnite leaked in the first place is thanks to the Microsoft Store on Xbox. Some fans on social media happened to notice an advertisement for the Rick Grimes skin in the game and shared the images online. The Grimes skin is shown front and center in the promotional material, while fellow Walking Dead characters Michonne and Daryl are standing next to him. Michonne and Daryl have already come to Fortnite in the past, but based on this leak, it seems like they’ll be going up for sale in the Item Shop once again alongside the release of Grimes.

Skin is very much real pic.twitter.com/rsNezRWfCx — VenomFN (@VenomFNx) October 9, 2021

It’s worth noting that the official Fortnite Twitter account happened to tease earlier today that Rick Grimes will be coming to the title before long. While Grimes wasn’t mentioned outright, Epic did post an image on Twitter that featured the hat that Grimes wears in The Walking Dead. With this in mind, it seems like Grimes could be coming to Fortnite as early as tonight. Typically, Epic tends to release new character skins on Saturday evenings, and based on this tease, that trend could continue once again. Assuming that Rick, Michonne, and Daryl are added to Fortnite in the near future, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com once the news becomes official.

How do you feel about seeing Rick Grimes finally head to Fortnite? And are there any other characters from The Walking Dead that you would like to see in the game? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.