‘Fortnite’: Huge Rift Now Causing Lightning Strikes

There has been a lot of activity recently surrounding that infamous Rift in the sky of Fortnite and now Epic Games decided to pull a Thor and are adding lightning into the mix.

Earlier last week there was a leak regarding that darn rift. You know the rifts — the ones that tore the sky asunder effectively bringing an end to Season 4 while starting off Season 5 with a huge bang. The whole process got the entire gaming community excited and the rifts didn’t just affect in-game, but the real world as well. With Season 5 nearing its end, something big is about to happen and we’re not sure the business with this mysterious phenomenon is over. Apparently, far from it.

Now it seems that not only is it changing size, but now causing violent lightning strikes as well. Wait for it…

A lightning strike coming from the rift just hit the southeast part of the map! What could this mean? #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/qmhlgrN9VK — LootLake.net | Everything Fortnite Battle Royale (@LootLakeBR) August 23, 2018

A few other Fortnite players are saying they’ve witnessed it as well — or very least heard it.

I was in a playground when I heard some big explosion, I thought it was a drop😂 — ENRJ (@ENRJaay) August 23, 2018

I was in a playground with my friends in paradise when this happened… well long story short I need to change my pants — Nathan Austin (@NuttyNoFriends) August 23, 2018

Dude I heard it in a duo’s match and I literally thought that the rift imploded, no joke — Milli🛋 (@MilliFifa17) August 23, 2018

The entire debacle has the fan theories rolling out in full force, many saying that a big event is on the horizon. Of course nothing has been officially announced by the dev team over at Epic Games, as per usual. They love to watch the world burn as their fans try to figure out the puzzle themselves before the big reveal. Still, since we are only half-way through Season 5, this boasts well for that grand finale if it truly ends up being a huge event!

What do you think the latest development means? Sound off with your best theories in the comment section below!