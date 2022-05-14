RoboCop Fortnite Skin Officially Released

✖

Following rumors, a RoboCop skin is now available in Fortnite. RoboCop is just one of many, many pop culture icons to join Epic Games' free-to-play shooter over the last several years. Since jumping onto the scene in 2017, Fortnite has become a massive player in the entertainment space. Major characters like Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Doctor Strange, and many others have become playable characters in the world of Fortnite. Somehow, against all odds, Epic Games was even able to get characters like Kratos and Master Chief in the same game across multiple platforms. It's a truly awe-inspiring creation that is only growing bigger with every addition.

After rumors of his imminent inclusion, Epic Games announced RoboCop is joining the fight for the character's 35th anniversary. The '80s action icon is now available in the item shop with a mini ED-209 emote that players can ride around on, which does indeed work on stairs. Players can also use the leg of the proper size ED-209 as a pickaxe and backbling. RoboCop may be an odd pairing for the game given he's from a super violent R-rated film that is much older than the target demographic, but it's something that Epic Games must have been incredibly have passionate about. As is per usual with skins, RoboCop will only be available for a limited time. Players have until May 21st to get the character and sadly, you can not buy it for a $1. Epic Games' Donald Mustard took to Twitter to express his excitement for the skin, stating it's something they've always dreamed of doing. MGM's Robert Marick, Executive Vice President of Global Consumer Products and Experiences, also chimed in to celebrate the character's arrival in Fortnite.

"RoboCop is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and the thrilling sci-fi franchise continues to appeal to fans around the world. We are excited to work with Epic Games' Fortnite on this RoboCop integration and bring dedicated fans new interactive experiences."

RoboCop comes on the heels of characters like Scarlet Witch joining the game, one of many Marvel heroes that recently appeared in shows and films within the MCU. As of right now, it's heavily rumored the likes of Darth Vader will also be coming to Fortnite in the foreseeable future, but nothing has been confirmed.

